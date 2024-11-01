Mary Miché’s New Book “Come Beloved Guide: Ven Amado Guia” is a Picture Book for Children, in Both English and Spanish, About Our Conversation with the Divine Guide

“Come Beloved Guide: Ven Amado Guia” is a picture book for children recently released from Newman Springs Publishing by author Mary Miché, that offers an intimate exploration of spiritual guidance for children and adults alike. Available in both English and Spanish, Miche’s work is poised to become a cherished resource for fostering spiritual understanding and sharing across generations.