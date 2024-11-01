Mary Miché’s New Book “Come Beloved Guide: Ven Amado Guia” is a Picture Book for Children, in Both English and Spanish, About Our Conversation with the Divine Guide
“Come Beloved Guide: Ven Amado Guia” is a picture book for children recently released from Newman Springs Publishing by author Mary Miché, that offers an intimate exploration of spiritual guidance for children and adults alike. Available in both English and Spanish, Miche’s work is poised to become a cherished resource for fostering spiritual understanding and sharing across generations.
Lakeport, CA, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mary Miché, whose thesis as a graduate student was on the relationship between prayer and therapy, has completed her new book “Come Beloved Guide: Ven Amado Guia”. It is an evocative bilingual book that offers a unique and accessible exploration of connection with spiritual guidance for readers of all ages and cultural backgrounds. Having worked with children for over fifty years, author Mary Miché has been a camp counselor, a teacher, a children’s book author, and a therapist for children. She began praying at age eight and has read many books about prayer since then. She is a member of Redwood Forest Friends Meeting (Quakers) and is also part of a Camaldolese monastic community.
“We are all children calling out for spiritual guidance,” writes Miché. “This book, in both English and Spanish, can speak to children and adults of many different cultures. Children can enjoy the beautiful images that bring spirituality into their lives and adults can use this book to share their own spiritual journey with children. Our conversations with the Divine can help us to become more intimate with that Presence and can help others to experience the depths of connection with the Great Source of Love.” Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mary Miché’s thought-provoking picture book is a valuable tool for families and educators alike, seeking to introduce spirituality in a diverse and inclusive manner. This engaging picture book is a important resource for educators, pastors, librarians, parents, grandparents and caregivers to help foster open discussions with young readers about profound spiritual themes. Through her writing, Miche hopes to create opportunities for meaningful dialogue about spirituality, helping to bridge generational gaps and celebrate the shared quest for connection and spiritual growth across cultures. This book was especially designed for those parents who wish to introduce their children to spirituality without requiring a religious tradition and background.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Come Beloved Guide: Ven Amado Guia” at many bookstores by request, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512. Mary is available to do podcasts, radio interviews and conference presentations.
About Newman Springs Publishing: Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
