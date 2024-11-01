Author Peter Llewellyn’s New Book “The Heisman Chronicles: An Alternative History of the Last Two Years of the Third Reich” is an Original Take on WWII History
Recent release “The Heisman Chronicles: An Alternative History of the Last Two Years of the Third Reich” from Newman Springs Publishing author Peter Llewellyn offers a unique narrative that captures a varying possibility of what could have happened at the end of the Second World War.
Dayton, OH, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Peter Llewellyn has completed his new book “The Heisman Chronicles: An Alternative History of the Last Two Years of the Third Reich”: a fascinating and thought-provoking work that takes readers on a journey through a complex time in history and other possibilities to the known facts.
Author Peter Llewellyn discusses his background on the subject matter, sharing, “Over the last fifty years, I have researched the Nazi Regime from 1933 to 1945. I have read most of the books written, and with the information I have gathered regarding the Third Reich, I have written a twelve-book series. You will find some of the myths and misinformation that have been written or shown in films are, at best, a stretch as to the actual situation. I am not saying I am right with all of my details, but it gives the reader a better perspective on what I believe could have happened. By developing fictional characters and putting them with nonfictional characters, it gives the reader a basis to make up their minds as to whether what is described, could have really happened.
“There are several books written by Marshall, Eisenhower, and Churchill, who is considered to be the authority. There are too many issues with the end of the war, regarding timing such as, the Government of Argentina gave notice to the German Embassy to close on the 26th of January 1944, giving them the until 29th of January to leave. Later Argentina held two German submarines for the Allies. The submarines arrived after the war ended in 1945. Why would Hitler have his top Field Marshall, Erwin Rommel, commit suicide, when he was in charge of defending the French coast against the oncoming invasion? Why would Hitler stay in bed without ordering his panzers to attack the invasion after the bombardment?
“Also, why did Hitler have his death filmed? How about so he could disappear with Eva? In Hitler’s will, he left just 12,000 Reichsmark? At the time, it could cost 20,000 for one stamp! He looted every country his country went to, and it is estimated that he stole several billion in currency and bank bonds, as well as 100,000 artifacts, including paintings, and so far, no money has ever been found, and less than twenty thousand paintings and artifacts have been found. My book also tells you about these items and where the 400 tons of gold went, it was not in a lake or train somewhere in Poland, or anywhere else. What I wrote is my estimation based on my research. Did you know his accountant went to live in Australia and had several stolen paintings?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Peter Llewellyn’s intriguing work inspires readers to question what they think they know about history.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “The Heisman Chronicles: An Alternative History of the Last Two Years of the Third Reich” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or PeterRLlewellyn.com.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Peter Llewellyn discusses his background on the subject matter, sharing, “Over the last fifty years, I have researched the Nazi Regime from 1933 to 1945. I have read most of the books written, and with the information I have gathered regarding the Third Reich, I have written a twelve-book series. You will find some of the myths and misinformation that have been written or shown in films are, at best, a stretch as to the actual situation. I am not saying I am right with all of my details, but it gives the reader a better perspective on what I believe could have happened. By developing fictional characters and putting them with nonfictional characters, it gives the reader a basis to make up their minds as to whether what is described, could have really happened.
“There are several books written by Marshall, Eisenhower, and Churchill, who is considered to be the authority. There are too many issues with the end of the war, regarding timing such as, the Government of Argentina gave notice to the German Embassy to close on the 26th of January 1944, giving them the until 29th of January to leave. Later Argentina held two German submarines for the Allies. The submarines arrived after the war ended in 1945. Why would Hitler have his top Field Marshall, Erwin Rommel, commit suicide, when he was in charge of defending the French coast against the oncoming invasion? Why would Hitler stay in bed without ordering his panzers to attack the invasion after the bombardment?
“Also, why did Hitler have his death filmed? How about so he could disappear with Eva? In Hitler’s will, he left just 12,000 Reichsmark? At the time, it could cost 20,000 for one stamp! He looted every country his country went to, and it is estimated that he stole several billion in currency and bank bonds, as well as 100,000 artifacts, including paintings, and so far, no money has ever been found, and less than twenty thousand paintings and artifacts have been found. My book also tells you about these items and where the 400 tons of gold went, it was not in a lake or train somewhere in Poland, or anywhere else. What I wrote is my estimation based on my research. Did you know his accountant went to live in Australia and had several stolen paintings?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Peter Llewellyn’s intriguing work inspires readers to question what they think they know about history.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “The Heisman Chronicles: An Alternative History of the Last Two Years of the Third Reich” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or PeterRLlewellyn.com.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories