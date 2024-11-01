Authors Monty Bonds and J. Bonds’s New Book “How to Retire: The Working Person’s Guide to a Good Retirement” Offers Useful Advice for Helping Readers Achieve Their Goals
Recent release “How to Retire: The Working Person’s Guide to a Good Retirement” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Monty Bonds and J. Bonds promotes motivation and discipline, reminding readers that they can achieve a comfortable retirement.
Lawrenceville, GA, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Monty Bonds and J. Bonds have completed their new book “How to Retire: The Working Person’s Guide to a Good Retirement”: an empowering work that encourages readers to take the necessary steps toward reaching their dreams.
Authors Monty Bonds and J. Bonds, “The million-dollar question: Can an average working person still retire comfortably? The short answer is yes. Yes, you can retire, and retire comfortably if you really want to. But the most truthful answer is that most people probably won’t make much effort to accumulate much in the way of money to have a comfortable, worry-free retirement. Most will continue to do the same things, living the same lifestyle, making the same day-to-day bad decisions they have been making. Guess what, nothing will change for them. Are you in this group?”
They continue, “Most of you will continue to work hard, continue to just barely get by. You’re just working week by week. Each pay period, you are waiting on your next paycheck. You are hoping that you will have enough money to make it till your next paycheck comes in. Don’t let your retirement end up this same way. You don’t have to unless you choose to.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Monty Bonds and J. Bonds’s no-nonsense style jolts readers awake, alerting them to the potential they have for their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspirational work can purchase "How to Retire: The Working Person's Guide to a Good Retirement" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
