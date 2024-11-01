Author Stan Hartzler’s New Book “Innkeeper: A Friend of Jesus” is a Biblically Accurate Blend of the Different Gospel Accounts of Jesus' Birth, Aimed at Young Readers
Recent release “Innkeeper: A Friend of Jesus” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stan Hartzler brings a fresh perspective to the story of Christ’s birth, intertwining biblical accounts with whimsical storytelling to create a charming narrative that invites children to discover the true essence of the Savior’s beginnings while carefully excluding elements of ancient pre-Christian celebrations.
San Antonio, TX, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stan Hartzler, a retired mathematics teacher, professor, program developer, speaker, and contest coach, has completed his new book “Innkeeper: A Friend of Jesus”: a delightful story that offers a unique and imaginative retelling of the Nativity, inspired by biblical texts and the spirit of Christmas carols.
Driven by his desire to improve learning opportunities for students, author Stan Hartzler’s extensive investigations in the science of human learning culminated in graduate-level courses centered on classroom applications of cognitive psychology, and a website, classappcogpsych.com. Dr. Hartzler and wife, Sheila, have five adult children, twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, and his hobbies include church and community service, music, writing, and running.
“‘Innkeeper: A Friend of Jesus’ was inspired by the Bible and by Christmas carols of varying validity,” writes Hartzler. “The book is a correct but somewhat fanciful effort to combine the Bible accounts of Jesus, particularly His birth, devoid of the elements of ancient pre-Christian celebrations that place His birth in winter.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stan Hartzler’s engaging tale is a thoughtful exploration of the baby Jesus’s birth and promises to not only entertain but also inspire conversations about the true significance of the Christmas holiday. Through vivid illustrations and engaging prose, “Innkeeper: A Friend of Jesus” invites children to learn about the innkeeper's role in the Nativity and his unique friendship with Jesus, fostering a deeper understanding of love, kindness, and community.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Innkeeper: A Friend of Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
