Author Stan Hartzler’s New Book “Innkeeper: A Friend of Jesus” is a Biblically Accurate Blend of the Different Gospel Accounts of Jesus' Birth, Aimed at Young Readers

Recent release “Innkeeper: A Friend of Jesus” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stan Hartzler brings a fresh perspective to the story of Christ’s birth, intertwining biblical accounts with whimsical storytelling to create a charming narrative that invites children to discover the true essence of the Savior’s beginnings while carefully excluding elements of ancient pre-Christian celebrations.