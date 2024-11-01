Author Alicia Kenyon’s New Book “Reaper Adventures: The Search” is a Gripping Novel That Takes Readers on a Thrilling Journey Into the Battle Between Demons and Angels
Recent release “Reaper Adventures: The Search” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alicia Kenyon plunges readers into an electrifying adventure where ordinary teenager Payne finds himself caught in a cosmic struggle between demons and angels. Set against the backdrop of a once-quiet town, Payne's life takes a dramatic turn as he discovers his mysterious heritage during his quest for survival.
Cohoes, NY, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alicia Kenyon, a creative individual with a lifelong dream of becoming an author, has completed her new book “Reaper Adventures: The Search”: a riveting blend of supernatural intrigue and suspense that follows a young teenager who finds himself on the run from both angels and demons after his special lineage is discovered by both sides of the cosmic balance.
“Payne, a typical teenager, never once imagined that his life would become a roller-coaster ride that would send him reeling,” writes Kenyon. “One night at work, Payne, being a maintenance worker at Jeromeson Hospital on weekends, because of school, would clean up a disturbing amount of blood from some unfortunate victims of obviously unforeseen violence. Though everyone knew the history of the small quiet town of Jeromeson would forever be altered, no one suspected anything more.
“Payne never would have guessed that the following events to occur was a search for him from both demons and angels because of the blood he never knew he was born with.
“Now, with angels hunting Payne down to bring him to Eden to stand trial before the Creators, and demons searching for him for their own reasons, Payne must find a way to survive. Or he will be an unfortunate victim of unforeseen violence in the forever altered history of the once peaceful town of Jeromeson.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alicia Kenyon’s enthralling tale offers a thrilling narrative that explores themes of destiny, identity, and survival. With its fast-paced storytelling and rich world-building, “Reaper Adventures: The Search” is set to be a standout in the genre of supernatural fiction and promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page right up until the shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Reaper Adventures: The Search” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
