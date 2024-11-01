Author Alicia Kenyon’s New Book “Reaper Adventures: The Search” is a Gripping Novel That Takes Readers on a Thrilling Journey Into the Battle Between Demons and Angels

Recent release “Reaper Adventures: The Search” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alicia Kenyon plunges readers into an electrifying adventure where ordinary teenager Payne finds himself caught in a cosmic struggle between demons and angels. Set against the backdrop of a once-quiet town, Payne's life takes a dramatic turn as he discovers his mysterious heritage during his quest for survival.