Author Donald MacLeod’s New Book “Two Pence: A Collection of Poems” is an Engaging Assortment of Poems That Come Together in Order to Form a Memoir of the Author’s Life
Recent release “Two Pence: A Collection of Poems” from Newman Springs Publishing author Donald MacLeod is a compelling series of poems that document that vast experiences of the author’s life over the years, highlighting both the highs and lows he has endured along the way to find meaning in the chaos of the world around him.
New York, NY, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Donald MacLeod, a veteran of the US Navy as well as a seasoned international business executive who holds a BSEE degree in electrical engineering from the University of Michigan, has completed his new book “Two Pence: A Collection of Poems”: a poignant collection of poems detailing the triumphs and struggles that have defined the author’s existence in life.
With over three decades of successfully leading technical organizations, author Donald MacLeod has always been on the forefront of high-tech industries. He has developed a unique ability to use poetry as a way to tame the high stress world of business and technology and form a bridge to the inner peace and healing found within the natural world and within his own true nature. Throughout his lifetime, and from a young age, MacLeod has documented his sometimes-tumultuous journey through poetry, which helps him make sense of the world and his role within it. A self-described servant-leader, his greatest wish is to make the world a better place.
In “Two Pence: A Collection of Poems,” readers will discover the author’s personal reflections of the difficult times he has experienced in a life of struggle to find meaning. Throughout each entry, MacLeod weaves a story that begins with observations of life events and continues with love, losing love and heartbreak, recovery then looking to a brighter future.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Donald MacLeod’s enthralling series is an eclectic assortment that will resonate with readers from all walks of life, allowing them to relate to the different topics the author discusses throughout his work. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, MacLeod shares his poems in the hopes of inspiring others so that they too may realize they can do anything in this life, no matter the obstacles like may place in their path.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Two Pence: A Collection of Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
