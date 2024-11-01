Author Donald MacLeod’s New Book “Two Pence: A Collection of Poems” is an Engaging Assortment of Poems That Come Together in Order to Form a Memoir of the Author’s Life

Recent release “Two Pence: A Collection of Poems” from Newman Springs Publishing author Donald MacLeod is a compelling series of poems that document that vast experiences of the author’s life over the years, highlighting both the highs and lows he has endured along the way to find meaning in the chaos of the world around him.