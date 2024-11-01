Author Karen Nix’s New Book “My Grandfather Was A Polar Bear” is a Fascinating Account of the Life of the Author’s Grandfather and His Service During WWI in Russia

Recent release “My Grandfather Was A Polar Bear” from Newman Springs Publishing author Karen Nix recounts the life of her grandfather, Nines Simmons, a dentist and community leader from Kindred, North Dakota. Through intimate letters and diary entries, Nix unveils Nines's journey from a small-town farmer to a first lieutenant in WWI, serving with the Polar Bears in the brutal cold of Russia.