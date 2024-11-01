Author Karen Nix’s New Book “My Grandfather Was A Polar Bear” is a Fascinating Account of the Life of the Author’s Grandfather and His Service During WWI in Russia
Recent release “My Grandfather Was A Polar Bear” from Newman Springs Publishing author Karen Nix recounts the life of her grandfather, Nines Simmons, a dentist and community leader from Kindred, North Dakota. Through intimate letters and diary entries, Nix unveils Nines's journey from a small-town farmer to a first lieutenant in WWI, serving with the Polar Bears in the brutal cold of Russia.
Buford, GA, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Karen Nix, a mother of three who holds a master’s degree in speech-language pathology and worked with children in the Gwinnett County School System in Lilburn, Georgia, has completed her new book “My Grandfather Was A Polar Bear”: a compelling biography that follows the life of the author’s grandfather, focusing on his time serving as a first lieutenant during World War I in the bitter cold of Russia as a Polar Bear in the US Army.
“‘My Grandfather Was A Polar Bear’ centers on my grandfather Nines Simmons, who worked on the farm, attended school in a one-room schoolhouse, graduated from the University of Minnesota with a dental degree, and practiced dentistry in Harvey, North Dakota,” writes Nix. “He was involved in helping the community in various ways and was elected mayor. When the call to duty came to help out in World War I, Nines passed the requirements and volunteered to be sent overseas. He was commissioned as a first lieutenant and was placed on the team of the first dentists who had ever served in a war. While serving in France, President Wilson sent a group of five thousand men to Russia. They became known as the Polar Bears. They ended up involved in the Russian war, and nobody understood why. The soldiers fought throughout the long sixty-degree-below cold winter. They wondered what they were doing there. After the armistice, the ports were frozen. The ships couldn’t enter to bring them home, which caused them to stay almost another year.
“This story follows his diary and is told by letters written between himself and his wife, Nana, his friends, and relatives. His role as a dentist included taking care of dental patients and traveling with the troops to battle, administering aid to the many soldiers who were injured fighting on the battlefield and in the trenches. The medical group was the final lifeline for the injured soldiers during the many battles. They worked in sixty-degrees-below-zero weather to save many lives so they would heal and could go home to their families.
“The story follows his move to Grand Forks, North Dakota, where he was a well-known dentist and philanthropist. People still remember him there.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Karen Nix’s enthralling tale is a stirring tribute to her grandfather’s incredible legacy, as well as the resilience, love, and courage exhibited by those who have served their country. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “My Grandfather Was A Polar Bear” invites readers to reflect on the sacrifices made by ordinary individuals during extraordinary times and to appreciate the bonds that hold families together across distances and challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Grandfather Was A Polar Bear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
