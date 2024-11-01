Author Elizabeth Gidos’ New Book “100 Seconds to Midnight” is a Music Styled Poetry Collection
Recent release “100 Seconds to Midnight” from Newman Springs Publishing author Elizabeth Gidos is a poetry collection ranging from the colorful modern day to the more sober past.
Erie, PA, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Gidos, a long time poet for both treatment and also joy, has completed her new book “100 Seconds to Midnight”: an introspective poetry collection that has been written to reflect the author’s world and the world around them, from simple things like the going ons with the day to day, to more personal things like political events or the author’s personal life.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Elizabeth Gidos’ introspective tale uses those themes of music to bring a visual to all of the poems within the book, to give context to the poems while also letting the words paint a picture for them to fit along with the musical themes and at the end of the day create a perfect combination to enjoy.
Readers who wish to experience this touching work can purchase “100 Seconds to Midnight” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
