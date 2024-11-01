Author Brendan Slack’s New Book, "Marvin's Money," is a Captivating Story of a Young Man Who Learns Financial Wisdom the Difficult Way After Spending All His Money

Recent release “Marvin's Money” from Covenant Books author Brendan Slack is a delightful children’s book that follows young Marvin, who decides to quit his job and spend all of the money he has saved up. After his wild spending adventures, Marvin quickly learns an important lesson about financial responsibility.