Author Ella Grace Ryan’s New Book, "The Olive Leaf," is a Captivating Story That Centers Around the Dove and Her Fascinating Adventures Onboard Noah’s Ark
Recent release “The Olive Leaf” from Covenant Books author Ella Grace Ryan is a riveting re-telling of the Biblical story of Noah’s ark, as told through the eyes of the dove from the tale. As Selah embarks on her unforgettable journey, she’ll have to embrace her role in God’s plan to help Noah, his family, and his animals find hope for the future.
Chesapeake, VA, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ella Grace Ryan, a high school student who began writing when she was very young, has completed her new book, “The Olive Leaf”: a spellbinding tale that follows Selah, a dove who finds herself on a life-changing adventure when she finds herself aboard Noah’s ark during the great flood.
Being the youngest in a military family of six, author Ella Grace Ryan has undergone many moves and changes. She has been homeschooled her entire life and has been a Christian since she was eight years old. While her family is originally from Tennessee, she was born in Illinois and has moved coast to coast multiple times. When she is not writing, she enjoys reading, art, dancing, baking, and caring for her dog and parakeet.
“Something is coming. Something huge—but Selah notices the humans do not realize the danger they are in,” writes Ella. “While spying on the cruel village from the rooftops, Selah wonders how they could be so defiant of the Creator and so ignorant about the world around them. The young dove may not fit in with her graceful family members, but even she can see that something is wrong. Everyone must prepare for what is to come, and despite her uncoordinated wings, Selah tries her best to help. But when she is ripped away from her home on the most unique adventure in history, she must battle loss, failure, and fear. Selah must discover a sign of hope to bring to the last remaining creatures in existence.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ella Grace Ryan’s new book originated as an eighth-grade school project for the author, and will transport readers as they follow Selah’s impactful journey to fulfill her role in Noah’s story. Engaging and character-driven, “The Olive Leaf” serves as a powerful reminder of the ways in which everyone can make a difference when they trust in God and follow his plan for them.
Readers can purchase “The Olive Leaf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
