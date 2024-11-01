Author Ella Grace Ryan’s New Book, "The Olive Leaf," is a Captivating Story That Centers Around the Dove and Her Fascinating Adventures Onboard Noah’s Ark

Recent release “The Olive Leaf” from Covenant Books author Ella Grace Ryan is a riveting re-telling of the Biblical story of Noah’s ark, as told through the eyes of the dove from the tale. As Selah embarks on her unforgettable journey, she’ll have to embrace her role in God’s plan to help Noah, his family, and his animals find hope for the future.