Loveforce International Announces Its November 2024 Digital Music Single Releases
Santa Clarita, CA, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announces its Digital Music Singles for November 2024. There will be eight to nine new singles. At least one new single will be released on each Friday in November beginning November 1st, continuing on November 8, 15, 22, and concluding on November 29.
Loveforce International recording Artists having their songs released will include Billy Ray Charles, Honey Davis, Anna Hamilton, Ami Cannon, inRchild and The Loveforce Collective. Genres of music being released during the month will include Rhythm and Roll, Country-Western, instrumental Jazz, Holiday, Soul, Folk-Rock, One release will be instrumental. Another release is about the global struggle for women’s rights and equality. The last Friday of the month will see two to three Holiday oriented songs.
“We’ve got solid releases each of the Five Fridays in November, with surprise Holiday releases on the last Friday of the month, November 29,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
All Digital Music Single releases from Loveforce International will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For further information, contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
