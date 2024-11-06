Jolene D. Campbell and George Ellington Wins First Place for Fallen Angel: Tenshi and The Comb of Izanami Audiobook at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2024
Colorado Springs, CO, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jolene D. Campbell and George Ellington Wins First Place for Fallen Angel: Tenshi and The Comb of Izanami Audiobook at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2024
The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.
Author -Jolene D. Campbell and Narrator- George Ellington, are winners of a First Place award at The BookFest Awards Fall 2024 for the audiobook titled Fallen Angel: Tenshi and The Comb of Izanami. The book is honored in the Artistic & Technical- Overall Presentation category.
The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”
Jolene D. Campbell says, “Winning this award is a great honor and I couldn’t have done it without George. His production of the audiobook, along with his extremely talented voice made my book what it is today. I may share this award with him, but he deserves all the praise. We are just two people doing what we love, writing books and narrating them, and that passion shows in our work. I hope this inspires others to pursue their dreams, no matter where they are in life.”
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Jolene D. Campbell and George Ellington as the winner of a First Place at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and Jolene D. Campbell and George Ellington, should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."
For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.
To watch the Salute to The BookFest Award Winners video montage, or to see recordings of The BookFest videos, please visit the Programming Page of The BookFest Website.
About The Author:
Jolene D. Campbell writes Japanese mythological stories told against historical places in Japan. Her stories bring to life the mystical world of Shintoism in a new and fresh perspective. She uses her knowledge of Japan from her years of studying the language and experiences in the country as the inspiration for her books.
George Ellington is a narrator and English Professor, producing voices from Edinburgh to Long, from Rome to Berlin, from Los Angeles to Boston.
About BookFest®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.
Media Contact:
Dinah Campbell
Jolene D. Campbell-Author
jolenedcampbell@gmail.com
The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.
Author -Jolene D. Campbell and Narrator- George Ellington, are winners of a First Place award at The BookFest Awards Fall 2024 for the audiobook titled Fallen Angel: Tenshi and The Comb of Izanami. The book is honored in the Artistic & Technical- Overall Presentation category.
The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”
Jolene D. Campbell says, “Winning this award is a great honor and I couldn’t have done it without George. His production of the audiobook, along with his extremely talented voice made my book what it is today. I may share this award with him, but he deserves all the praise. We are just two people doing what we love, writing books and narrating them, and that passion shows in our work. I hope this inspires others to pursue their dreams, no matter where they are in life.”
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Jolene D. Campbell and George Ellington as the winner of a First Place at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and Jolene D. Campbell and George Ellington, should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."
For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.
To watch the Salute to The BookFest Award Winners video montage, or to see recordings of The BookFest videos, please visit the Programming Page of The BookFest Website.
About The Author:
Jolene D. Campbell writes Japanese mythological stories told against historical places in Japan. Her stories bring to life the mystical world of Shintoism in a new and fresh perspective. She uses her knowledge of Japan from her years of studying the language and experiences in the country as the inspiration for her books.
George Ellington is a narrator and English Professor, producing voices from Edinburgh to Long, from Rome to Berlin, from Los Angeles to Boston.
About BookFest®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.
Media Contact:
Dinah Campbell
Jolene D. Campbell-Author
jolenedcampbell@gmail.com
Contact
Jolene D. Campbell-Author, LLCContact
Dinah Campbell
719-287-3718
jolenedcampbellauthor.com
Dinah Campbell
719-287-3718
jolenedcampbellauthor.com
Categories