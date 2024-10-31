Milestones for Munchkins Joins the Family of Kidz Team, Expanding Services in New York
Mahopac, NY, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Family of Kidz is excited to announce that Milestones for Munchkins, a leading provider of pediatric therapy services located in Mahopac, NY, has officially joined our team. This partnership allows us to broaden our reach and offer even more comprehensive services to children and families throughout New York state.
For over 25 years, Family of Kidz has been a trusted leader in special needs services, including behavioral, educational, therapeutic, and mental health support. By welcoming Milestones for Munchkins to Family of Kidz, we’re able to enhance our impact and help more children achieve their developmental milestones.
“We are thrilled to welcome Milestones for Munchkins to the Family of Kidz team,” said Leonard Caltabiano, PsyD, Chief Executive Officer. “This collaboration strengthens our ability to serve children throughout New York by combining the expertise and dedication of both organizations. Together, we will continue to provide exceptional care and support to the communities we serve.”
For more information about Family of Kidz and the services they provide, visit familyofkidz.com.
About Family of Kidz
Family of Kidz provides a wide range of therapeutic, educational, behavioral, and mental health services. With over 25 years of experience, we are committed to helping individuals achieve their full potential in all areas of life.
