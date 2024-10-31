NuvOx Announces Two New Publications
Tucson, AZ, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Co-Founders, Dr. Evan Unger and Dr. Jennifer LH Johnson combine efforts to publish 2 journal articles that help explain how the NuvOx drug candidate - NanO2TM works. Artificial Cells, Nanomedicine, and Biotechnology published Dodecafluoropentane emulsion as an oxygen therapeutic, an article that explains NanO2’s mechanism of action of delivering oxygen. The British Journal of Cancer Research published A Phase 2 Double-Blind, Randomized, Prospective, Placebo Controlled Study of NanO2TM Combined with Radiation and Temozolomide in Patients with Newly-diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme; RESTORE, an article that details the clinical trial design of NuvOx’s Phase 2b study using NanO2 to treat an extremely aggressive form of brain cancer.
Dr. Unger is a radiologist that developed the world’s leading ultrasound contrast agent in 1994. It is called Definity. “Planning a clinical trial is difficult. We put a huge amount of time and thought into planning RESTORE and it’s rewarding to be able to involve the rest of the scientific community in our work by sharing our clinical trial protocol publicly,” said Dr. Unger. “We have only scratched the surface of what is possible and I am inspired by the cancer patients we treat every day. We don’t want to just make a difference; we want to make the kind of impact that keeps families together and gives them more time with their loved ones.”
Dr. Johnson is an experienced pharmaceutical scientist having formulated various transdermal, intravenous and orally administered drugs over the past 25 years. Her hard work and expertise afforded NuvOx a patent on the formulation for NanO2. She said, “I have always wanted to write an article that contains the answers to questions about oxygen delivery that I most often get asked. I am extremely happy to have been given this opportunity and my hope is that it is written well enough to educate the public on the exciting things we can do to enhance lives here at NuvOx.” She went on to say, “Our first priority is to help patients live more healthy, productive and enjoyable lives and I am thrilled to be a part of that goal.”
About NuvOx:
NuvOx is a privately held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel platform of oxygen therapeutics for the treatment of diseases where hypoxia plays a role. Hypoxia, or low oxygen, is responsible for resistance to cancer treatment, brain damage in stroke, and the death of patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
The Company’s drug candidate- NanO2 represents a disruptive platform technology addressing multiple unmet needs, with positive results demonstrated in two completed Phase Ib/II studies: one in glioblastoma as a radiosensitizer and the other in stroke as a neuroprotectant. It was shown to be the most promising oxygen therapeutic among 74 clinical-stage compounds in literature review. It has safety and efficacy data in 7+ indications in various preclinical and clinical stages, including Orphan Drug Designation for both glioblastoma and sickle cell anemia.
The product can refer to safety data in ~2,000 subjects. The product is designed to be synergistic, rather than competitive with standard of care. The company also has a strong IP portfolio: 11 Patent Families; 11 issued US patents and 32 foreign equivalents.
NuvOx is conducting a Phase IIb clinical trial as a radiosensitizer in treatment of glioblastoma, and also plans to start a Phase IIb clinical trial for NanO2 in treatment of acute ischemic stroke, and a Phase Ib clinical trial for NanO2 in treatment of respiratory distress.
NuvOx Contact:
Rong Wang, President and CEO
Forward looking statement
Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” When used in this release, words like “may,” “will,” “can,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” or “intend” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding future events and developments and future performance, as well as our expectations, beliefs, plans, or projections, including statements regarding the exciting things NuvOx can do to enhance lives and help patients live more healthy, productive and enjoyable lives, are forward-looking statements which reflect only our predictions, assumptions, and estimates regarding future events and circumstances. Actual events or results may differ substantially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
