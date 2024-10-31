New 7” IPS TFT LCDs from Newhaven Display
Newhaven Display International, Inc. is adding new 7” TFT sizes to their lineup of IPS LCD displays with multiple interface and touchscreen capabilities.
Elgin, IL, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Newhaven Display releases nine new IPS TFTs with 7” screens and 800x480 resolution to their TFT LCD product line. With In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, these displays offer better quality imagery and graphics, and can be read easily in bright sunlight. The new display models show consistent, accurate colors from any angle, no matter how they’re mounted, making them ideal for use in various devices, with or without a touchscreen.
These new IPS displays provide better electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) with built-in electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding. They also provide better color reproduction throughout the color gamut and better optical characteristics such as higher contrast, higher brightness, and wider viewing angles.
Existing users of 7” TN TFT displays with 800x480 pixel resolution can easily upgrade their displays to these new IPS models due to their backward compatibility, which is made possible by an identical pinout, mechanical footprint, and software timings.
The IPS displays are available with capacitive, resistive, or no touchscreen options. Additionally, the base displays can be paired with one of our user-friendly controller boards to have options for upgraded EVE, HDMI, and cape modules.
The EVE Modules provide a one-chip solution for managing graphics, touch, and audio with a single graphics controller by Bridgetek. These modules are compatible with Arduino boards and can be paired with the Arduino shield (NHD-FT81x-SHIELD) for easy connectivity.
The HDMI Modules feature the Texas Instruments TFP401A HDMI receiver and Microchip PIC18 microcontroller – two of the most reliable and highly regarded chipsets on the market – to provide the user an all-in-one, plug-and-play HMI solution. These modules are available with or without capacitive touchscreen options.
Finally, there is a BeagleBone cape paired with the 7.0” IPS display. This module is designed to simplify prototyping and development for both current and aspiring BeagleBone users. Its design structure facilitates immediate development with Linux and Android platforms and is available with a capacitive touchscreen.
Product Part Numbers:
NHD-7.0-800480AF-ASXP
NHD-7.0-800480AF-ASXP-CTP
NHD-7.0-800480AF-ASXP-T
NHD-7.0-800480FT-CSXP
NHD-7.0-800480FT-CSXP-CTP
NHD-7.0-800480FT-CSXP-T
NHD-7.0-CTP-CAPE-P
NHD-7.0-HDMI-N-RSXP
NHD-7.0-HDMI-N-RSXP-CTU
Visit their website to learn more: newhavendisplay.com
Jyot Kuhfeldt
847-844-8795
https://newhavendisplay.com
