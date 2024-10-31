Builders Site Protection Providing DoorGuard to the New Student Success Center at OSU Cascades
DoorGuard temporary door protection is being provided by surface protection specialists Builders Site Protection to Andersen Construction's new student success center project at OSU in Bend, Oregon.
Bend, OR, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DoorGuard, a leading temporary door protection system, is being provided to Andersen Construction’s new student success center project at OSU Cascades in Bend, Oregon. In conjunction with Edge Pro corner protectors, DoorGuard is being relied upon to protect the newly installed interior doors as the project is nearing final completion.
DoorGuard is an award winning, reusable, surface protection system for a wide array of interior door sizes. Comprised of reinforced cardboard, DoorGuard is ideal for protecting hardwood and metal from scratches, scuffs, and impact damage.
DoorGuard secures to doors using innovative attachment bands. This quick-installing system keeps DoorGuard tightly secured to doors and doesn’t rely on potentially finish-damaging adhesives. Perforations exist on both sides in order to accommodate door hardware for both left and right hand openings. These two features work together to allow doors to be operated normally while protected by DoorGuard.
In addition to DoorGuard, Builders Site Protection is also supplying its interior edge protectors – Edge Pro. Edge Pro is being used in 60” lengths on interior hallway edges to protect the new wood finishes from common jobsite damage. Extension cords, toolboxes, and installation of interior fixtures can all scuff and scratch hallway edges, which makes covering them with this durable material so important.
The student success center is the latest building in the quickly expanding campus of Oregon State University – Cascades. This $22 million project is a new student-focused building that serves as a place for students to study, to receive academic counseling, administer student government, and to provide limited heath services. Ribbon cutting for the new building is slated for early 2025.
Builders Site Protection offers numerous unique and effective products for surface protection, abatement and remediation, and jobsite safety. For further information about Builders Site Protection’s surface protection products as well as for a complimentary catalog request, please call Steven Ley at (541) 633-7793, email Steven at sales@buildsitepro.com, or visit the website at www.buildsitepro.com.
Builders Site Protection is a woman-owned supplier of surface protection and dust control. President and C.E.O. Patricia Mullen founded the company to manufacture environmentally-friendly alternatives to the sparse selection of surface protection products available to the construction trades. Builders Site Protection is a certified disadvantaged business (WBE/DBE) committed to providing superior surface protection products and unparalleled customer service. For more information, visit their website at www.buildsitepro.com.
