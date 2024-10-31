Hemanext Signs Agreement with Hemara Bio in the U.A.E., Marking the Initiation of Commercialization Activities in the GCC Region

Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing, storage, and transfusion technology, announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Hemara Bio in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) to bolster its sales capabilities across the Gulf Countries strengthening its relationships with key blood centers and clinicians in the region.