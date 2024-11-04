Author John R. Szymanski, BS’s New Book, "Vox," Invites Readers to Discover a Fresh, New Shamanic Style of Writing Through the Author’s Journey Across the Country
Recent release “Vox” from Page Publishing author John R. Szymanski, BS encourages readers to take a walk on the wild side, following in the footsteps of Arthur Rimbaud and Jim Morrison.
Troy, MI, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John R. Szymanski, BS, who was born in Detroit, Michigan, has completed his new book, “Vox”: an autobiographical work that captures the author’s journey across the USA, including hitchhiking episodes between Daytona Beach, Florida, to Venice Beach, California.
After graduating from Adrian College, author John R. Szymanski, BS, traveled through the States, Mexico, and Canada. Before reentering the automotive workforce, he hit the road and he found out that activities that appeared like fun were no fun at all. He found the wrong type of paradise.
The author enjoys playing the guitar and football. He is a bachelor and lives in Troy, Michigan. After seeking the truth untold, he returned to the Catholic faith.
Szymanski writes, “I am passionate concerning esoteric studies. I’ve attended churches, mosques, and synagogues while embracing shamanism, Buddhism, and Taoism. I am a burly man. My brush cut hair is coarse, and my skin adapts easily to the Pacific Northwest climate. I enjoyed reading the written words of the desert mystics, Anthony the Great, Macarius the elder, and Evagrius Ponticus.”
Published by Page Publishing, John R. Szymanski, BS’s unexpected work presents the poetic quest of a young science student who elected to abandon his textbook education for a life on the road.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Vox” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
