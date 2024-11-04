Author Sarah E. Lightell, MA’s New Book “Soldiers For Christ: How to be Fully Equipped for Spiritual Battle” is Designed to Transform Readers Into Warriors for Jesus

Recent release “Soldiers For Christ: How to be Fully Equipped for Spiritual Battle” from Covenant Books author Sarah E. Lightell, MA is an insightful and transformative guide aimed at helping readers become prayer warriors for God in order to stand against a cultural society shifting further away from the Lord.