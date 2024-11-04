Author Sarah E. Lightell, MA’s New Book “Soldiers For Christ: How to be Fully Equipped for Spiritual Battle” is Designed to Transform Readers Into Warriors for Jesus
Recent release “Soldiers For Christ: How to be Fully Equipped for Spiritual Battle” from Covenant Books author Sarah E. Lightell, MA is an insightful and transformative guide aimed at helping readers become prayer warriors for God in order to stand against a cultural society shifting further away from the Lord.
Geneva, FL, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sarah E. Lightell, MA, who holds an undergraduate degree in English from the University of South Florida and master of arts in urban and regional planning from the University of Florida, has completed her new book, “Soldiers For Christ: How to be Fully Equipped for Spiritual Battle”: a powerful and compelling guide shared in the hope of turning readers into soldiers for the Lord to stand against the dangerous influences of modern society.
Born in Florida, where she has lived for most of her life, author Sarah Elizabeth Lightell started her career as an editor before becoming a planner for the city of Gainesville. Later, she spent nearly three decades serving with the Area Agency on Aging before retiring to pursue her dream of being a writer. Currently, Sarah resides in Central Florida with her husband, Paul, and is the mother of four adult children and grandmother of five grandchildren.
“God seeks devoted soldiers to be in His army—men and women who are ‘on fire’ for the Lord, standing for Christ before a wicked world,” writes Lightell. “This is a study for mature Christians who want to get serious about their walk with God as effective and confident soldiers in God’s army. It’s for those who want to equip themselves for spiritual battle and stand in the gap in a culture that is becoming increasingly hostile to God.
“Written in a militaristic boot-camp, army-training style, ‘Soldiers for Christ’ is a how-to guide for becoming a ready and capable soldier of Jesus Christ. Sarah’s scripture-saturated narrative includes lessons about trusting and obeying God in the midst of battle, identifying the enemy, leveraging the whole armor of God, waiting on the Lord, and more.
“Now, more than ever, we need Christian soldiers prepared for the battle. It is time to get serious about our walk with God. It is time to be on fire for God!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah E. Lightell, MA’s new book is a clarion call for readers to wake up and witness the ways in which the world is changing and becoming a more antagonistic world for devout Christians. Through sharing her work, Lightell hopes to inspire fellow Christians to stand strong and unwavering in their faith, no matter the temptations and adversity they might face in the modern world.
Readers can purchase “Soldiers For Christ: How to be Fully Equipped for Spiritual Battle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
