Authors Hinston Robinson and Rhonda Robinson Keeling’s New Book “The Companion” Centers Around One Man’s Mission to Stop a Powerful Russian Operative
Recent release “The Companion” from Covenant Books authors Hinston Robinson and Rhonda Robinson Keeling follows Johan, a young man who is thrust into a high-stakes mission involving global espionage and political intrigue when he discovers his own role in a thrilling quest to uncover a powerful Russian’s secret control over influential global figures.
Hoover, AL, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hinston Robinson and Rhonda Robinson Keeling, who together have over seventy years of experience in education, training, and government service at several levels, have completed their new book, “The Companion”: a high-stakes novel that takes readers on a suspenseful journey with Johan, a young man whose small-town upbringing in North Dakota belies his critical role in a covert mission that could alter the course of international relations.
In “The Companion,” readers are introduced to Johan, a young man raised by his grandparents in a small town in North Dakota. Unknown to Johan, both of his grandparents, as youths, had been recruited by the Strategic Defense Intelligence Agency, the forerunner to the current Central Intelligence Agency. The information and documents they recovered and provided played a significant role at that time, and their input to current affairs made them significant players in world events today.
As Johan matures, he learns more of his grandparents’ connections within the government and how influential they still are. He also learns of the secret life they once lived that he will soon be forced to follow as he is assigned a dangerous mission to determine how a very rich and powerful Russian controls some of the most politically influential people in the world.
“Top levels in the CIA have determined they must learn how he exercises his control,” write Hinston and Rhonda. “Johan is the perfect choice for this mission. Johan prepares for his mission by going through extensive physical and mental training in order to ensure he will be able to complete the assignment and not release any information which could be a detriment to the United States. After completing this complex assignment, he returns home to his beloved family and town. A journey of self-discovery, trials, and challenges, ‘The Companion’ also provides humor to otherwise grim and desperate situations.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hinston Robinson and Rhonda Robinson Keeling’s new book combines a thrilling narrative with a cast of complex and rich characters, offering readers a gripping tale of espionage and heroism. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Companion” promises to keep the pages turning all while examining the intricacies of loyalty, identity, and the impact of one’s actions on a global scale.
Readers can purchase “The Companion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
