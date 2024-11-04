Authors Hinston Robinson and Rhonda Robinson Keeling’s New Book “The Companion” Centers Around One Man’s Mission to Stop a Powerful Russian Operative

Recent release “The Companion” from Covenant Books authors Hinston Robinson and Rhonda Robinson Keeling follows Johan, a young man who is thrust into a high-stakes mission involving global espionage and political intrigue when he discovers his own role in a thrilling quest to uncover a powerful Russian’s secret control over influential global figures.