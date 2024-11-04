Author Dede Gale’s New Book “The Adventures of Lucky Duck: Lucky Duck and Friends’ Jeep Adventures” is a Charming Tale of a Duck’s Travels Atop a Jeep’s Dashboard

Recent release “The Adventures of Lucky Duck: Lucky Duck and Friends’ Jeep Adventures” from Covenant Books author Dede Gale invites readers to follow Lucky Duck as he embarks on whimsical journeys in a Jeep Wrangler. From landing on the dash of Rebecca’s ruby-red Rubicon to leading his flock on exciting escapades across the country, Lucky Duck’s adventures promise to inspire joy and imagination.