Author Dede Gale’s New Book “The Adventures of Lucky Duck: Lucky Duck and Friends’ Jeep Adventures” is a Charming Tale of a Duck’s Travels Atop a Jeep’s Dashboard
Recent release “The Adventures of Lucky Duck: Lucky Duck and Friends’ Jeep Adventures” from Covenant Books author Dede Gale invites readers to follow Lucky Duck as he embarks on whimsical journeys in a Jeep Wrangler. From landing on the dash of Rebecca’s ruby-red Rubicon to leading his flock on exciting escapades across the country, Lucky Duck’s adventures promise to inspire joy and imagination.
New York, NY, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dede Gale, a loving wife of thirty years who spent a rewarding career in the criminal justice field and holds both a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor of science degree in justice administration from Wayland Baptist University, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Lucky Duck: Lucky Duck and Friends’ Jeep Adventures”: a heartwarming and imaginative tale that centers around Lucky Duck and his vibrant group of friends as they set off on thrilling journeys across the country in their beloved Jeep Wrangler.
“Lucky Duck could not believe his fortune when he landed on the dash of Rebecca’s ruby-red Rubicon!” writes Gale. “This first book in the series is about how Lucky Duck became the leader of his flock of friends that roams around the country in their Jeep Wrangler, experiencing all sorts of fun adventures! What a blessing it would be to discover that our destiny in life is fulfilled in our ability to make others smile!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dede Gale’s new book was inspired by the colorful display of rubber ducks that live on the dash of her Jeep Wrangler and is designed to spark the imaginations of young readers while subtly imparting important values about friendship and happiness. With colorful artwork to help bring Gale’s tale to life, “The Adventures of Lucky Duck: Lucky Duck and Friends’ Jeep Adventures” is sure to resonate with children and parents alike, offering both entertainment and meaningful lessons in every page.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Lucky Duck: Lucky Duck and Friends’ Jeep Adventures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories