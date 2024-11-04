Author Bedros Anserian’s New Book “Diplomat, Without Portfolio” is the Life Experience of a Survivor of a Terrorist Attack in Beirut Upon a US Embassy
Recent release “Diplomat, Without Portfolio” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bedros Anserian is a recollection of a terrorist attack survivor on foreign soil and experiencing the pain of that event.
Glendale, CA, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bedros Anserian, a survivor of the very terrorist attack that is being recalled, has completed his new book “Diplomat, Without Portfolio”: a gripping memoir of events that happened in 1983, from the lead up and political turmoil of the region going straight forward to the attack itself and the aftermath of said events.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bedros Anserian’s chilling tale brings both an objective political angle to what happened leading up to the events that happened on that fateful day, while also bringing his first hand witness to everything that went on in those crucial hours where one wrong choice could have taken his life as well.
