Author Violeta Ledo’s New Book “A Los Cuatro Vientos” is a Heartfelt Collection of Spanish-Language Poems Inspired by a Lifetime of Love and Gratitude
Recent release “A Los Cuatro Vientos” from Newman Springs Publishing author Violeta Ledo offers a poignant and evocative exploration of love in all its forms. Written in Spanish, this collection reflects Ledo’s Cuban American heritage and the profound influences of her mother, role models, and lifelong friends.
New York, NY, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Violeta Ledo, a retired teacher who has been writing poems for four decades, has completed her new book “A Los Cuatro Vientos”: a deeply personal collection of Spanish-language poems inspired by the author’s own experiences that expertly captures the essence of love, life, and the human condition.
Born in Cuba and residing in New York since 1970, Ledo’s poetry reflects her rich cultural heritage and her experiences as a retired teacher. “A Los Cuatro Vientos” is a testament to her enduring passion for poetry and her commitment to exploring the multifaceted nature of love. The collection is inspired by those who have profoundly influenced her life, including her beloved mother, Juana González, who remains her greatest role model, as well as her aunt, Morbila Reisino, and her lifelong friends: Nancy, Lupe, Mirta, and Julia Pérez.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Violeta Ledo’s engaging collection evokes a deep sense of connection and reflection, offering a rich tapestry of emotions and celebrating the many forms of love that have touched the author’s life and resonated through her work. Emotionally stirring and heartfelt, “A Los Cuatro Vientos” stands as a tribute to the influences and relationships that have shaped Ledo’s journey, inviting readers to explore the beauty and complexity of love through the lens of a seasoned poet whose life and work have been profoundly shaped by those she holds dear.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Los Cuatro Vientos" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
