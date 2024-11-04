Author Violeta Ledo’s New Book “A Los Cuatro Vientos” is a Heartfelt Collection of Spanish-Language Poems Inspired by a Lifetime of Love and Gratitude

Recent release “A Los Cuatro Vientos” from Newman Springs Publishing author Violeta Ledo offers a poignant and evocative exploration of love in all its forms. Written in Spanish, this collection reflects Ledo’s Cuban American heritage and the profound influences of her mother, role models, and lifelong friends.