Glenn Greenstein & Robert Parrish’s New Book “And Then Came Life” Follows One Young Man’s Journey from Sin and Self-Destruction to a New Start of Faith and Hope
Clemmons, NC, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Glenn Greenstein, who evangelizes to all churches, including youth and special-interest groups, and Robert Parrish, who writes fiction and biofiction in northeast Oklahoma, have completed their most recent book “And Then Came Life: True Life Story About God's Redeeming Power”: a powerful story that follows a young man who becomes entangled in a dangerous and reckless lifestyle and must find his way out before he destroys himself.
“David was always different from his brothers,” share Greenstein and Parrish. “Born and raised in the midst of South Florida’s music scene, he was labeled a sissy and mocked by neighborhood boys. Introduced to Miami’s gay nightlife, drugs, and reckless sexual escapades, he wonders if this is where he truly belongs, here in the arms of faceless strangers. As David wanders from one shadowy scene to another, stacking shame upon shame, he chooses to ignore the concerns of his estranged family and a mysterious, but comforting, voice. Does this heavenly voice truly care?
“Is David, finally plagued by disease, destroying his life forever? Based on true events, David’s story is one of misadventure, selfish exploration, disappointment, and ongoing scandal, but throughout its entirety, redeeming hope…a divine hope for life’s fresh beginning in a moment of surrender and choice.”
Published by Fulton Books, Glenn Greenstein & Robert Parrish’s book will take readers on a powerful journey as they follow David’s transformation that he is only able to experience by opening his heart and mind to a higher calling. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Greenstein and Parrish weave an unforgettable novel of spiritual growth and healing that will keep the pages turning and remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “And Then Came Life: True Life Story About God's Redeeming Power” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
