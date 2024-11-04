Louis Bontya’s New Book “Consolidated Aircraft Factory History" Explores the Pioneering Designs of Consolidated Aircraft and Their Impact on Naval Aviation
Williamstown, NJ, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Louis Bontya, a US Army Vietnam veteran and military historian, has completed his most recent book “Consolidated Aircraft Factory History: US Navy Early P2Y and PBY Aircraft History and Profiles”: a meticulously researched volume that delves into the early designs of the P2Y and PBY aircraft, shedding light on the significant contributions of the Consolidated Aircraft Factory during the late 1920s.
Author Louis Bontya has been researching information on the US Navy’s early history for more than thirty years. Over the years, he has provided research for other authors on books they published about the Navy. Much of his research is focused on the commanders from the units and squadrons from the early 1930s to 1939 period. He has been able to research the serial numbers of all the P2Y and PBY aircraft that were stationed on many of the navy bases during that period of history.
“The book is about the early P2Yand PBY designs that involved the Consolidated Aircraft Factory during the late years of 1920s,” writes Bontya. “Consolidated aircraft was the first designed under the chief aero-engineer, Isaac Mackin Laddon. He joined the Consolidated Company in 1927. The Consolidated founder was Reuben H. Fleet, who was a primary trainer-built company from the US Navy and US Army Aircraft. He wanted to extend his business to a multi-engine aircraft with designer Igor Sikorsky. The company plant was originally located in Buffalo, New York, but later moved their plant to San Diego, California. They both headed a team of engineers to design a long-range flying boat under the contract to the Boeing Company which later serviced the US Navy during World War II. The Consolidated Company was very influential in the PBY aircraft design in saving many down pilots during the war.”
Published by Fulton Books, Louis Bontya’s book is a vital resource for aviation enthusiasts, historians, and anyone interested in the legacy of naval aviation. With its rich narratives and extensive research, “Consolidated Aircraft Factory History” stands as a testament to the ingenuity of early aviation pioneers and their enduring impact on military history.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Consolidated Aircraft Factory History: US Navy Early P2Y and PBY Aircraft History and Profiles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Louis Bontya has been researching information on the US Navy’s early history for more than thirty years. Over the years, he has provided research for other authors on books they published about the Navy. Much of his research is focused on the commanders from the units and squadrons from the early 1930s to 1939 period. He has been able to research the serial numbers of all the P2Y and PBY aircraft that were stationed on many of the navy bases during that period of history.
“The book is about the early P2Yand PBY designs that involved the Consolidated Aircraft Factory during the late years of 1920s,” writes Bontya. “Consolidated aircraft was the first designed under the chief aero-engineer, Isaac Mackin Laddon. He joined the Consolidated Company in 1927. The Consolidated founder was Reuben H. Fleet, who was a primary trainer-built company from the US Navy and US Army Aircraft. He wanted to extend his business to a multi-engine aircraft with designer Igor Sikorsky. The company plant was originally located in Buffalo, New York, but later moved their plant to San Diego, California. They both headed a team of engineers to design a long-range flying boat under the contract to the Boeing Company which later serviced the US Navy during World War II. The Consolidated Company was very influential in the PBY aircraft design in saving many down pilots during the war.”
Published by Fulton Books, Louis Bontya’s book is a vital resource for aviation enthusiasts, historians, and anyone interested in the legacy of naval aviation. With its rich narratives and extensive research, “Consolidated Aircraft Factory History” stands as a testament to the ingenuity of early aviation pioneers and their enduring impact on military history.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Consolidated Aircraft Factory History: US Navy Early P2Y and PBY Aircraft History and Profiles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories