Dr. Shoukry Soliman’s Newly Released “The Divine Driving Hand” is an Inspiring Spiritual Guide to a Life of Faith and Fulfillment
“The Divine Driving Hand” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Shoukry Soliman offers a powerful exploration of how faith in God leads to success, stability, and purpose. Through personal experiences and spiritual insights, the book highlights the transformative power of submitting one’s life to Christ.
Clearwater, FL, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Divine Driving Hand”: an inspiring testament to the power of faith and perseverance. “The Divine Driving Hand” is the creation of published author, Dr. Shoukry Soliman, who received his dental degree from Alexandria University in Egypt and New York University and also received the master’s degree from the Academy of General Dentistry, which is their highest honor. He is a well of knowledge as a perpetual student. He received his MDiv from Calvary Baptist Theological Seminary in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and BA in Christian counseling and pastoral studies from Clearwater Christian College, Clearwater, Florida. Since he received his MDiv, he was ordained to be a missionary and established a nonprofit organization, Worldwide Medical-Dental Evangelical Mission, to spread the gospel and help the sick, poor, and needy in many countries such as Cameroon, South America, Eastern Europe and on and on, as well as counsel in the cases of emotional and marital difficulties. He established two dental practices in New York, then two in Florida. He has dedicated all his efforts now to preach the gospel in Egypt and bring the lost to Christ and help the unfortunate. He currently resides in Clearwater, Florida, continuing to serve the Lord wholeheartedly.
Dr. Soliman shares, “The basic principle of this book is if anyone will submit their life to Christ, they will have success, stability in life, security, and a wonderful future. Dr. Soliman sets the essential steps to fulfill one’s dreams, no matter what poor condition you find yourself in. This is not only guaranteed because it is written or read but based on actual circumstances. The author states the foundations for success based on his daily experiences in his life of eighty-plus years. He started his life from the bottom, penniless, until he reached the top by the powerful hand of God. Enjoy the journey as he digs into his personal life, family dynamics, human relationships, and children’s upbringing and brings all under the umbrella of God and His plan for everyone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Shoukry Soliman’s new book is a heartfelt guide to living a purpose-driven life through faith in God and is filled with practical wisdom and encouragement for anyone seeking spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “The Divine Driving Hand” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Divine Driving Hand”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Soliman shares, “The basic principle of this book is if anyone will submit their life to Christ, they will have success, stability in life, security, and a wonderful future. Dr. Soliman sets the essential steps to fulfill one’s dreams, no matter what poor condition you find yourself in. This is not only guaranteed because it is written or read but based on actual circumstances. The author states the foundations for success based on his daily experiences in his life of eighty-plus years. He started his life from the bottom, penniless, until he reached the top by the powerful hand of God. Enjoy the journey as he digs into his personal life, family dynamics, human relationships, and children’s upbringing and brings all under the umbrella of God and His plan for everyone.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Shoukry Soliman’s new book is a heartfelt guide to living a purpose-driven life through faith in God and is filled with practical wisdom and encouragement for anyone seeking spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “The Divine Driving Hand” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Divine Driving Hand”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories