Sharon Houston’s Newly Released “Where Does the Wind Go?” is a Delightful and Imaginative Children’s Tale
“Where Does the Wind Go?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharon Houston is a charming exploration of the whimsical adventures and mysteries surrounding the wind, sparking the reader's imagination through delightful scenarios.
Clover, SC, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Where Does the Wind Go?”, a lighthearted tale exploring the adventures of the wind, is the creation of published author, Sharon Houston.
Houston shares, “This story about wind takes the reader on a journey through different scenarios of what might have happened to the wind when it stopped blowing.
The imagination of the reader is sparked by the funny situations that the wind might have gotten into.
From hiding in the clouds to having a picnic lunch and dancing to a beat, please join me for an entertaining read.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Houston’s new book invites readers of all ages to embark on a whimsical journey filled with laughter and imagination, making it a perfect read-aloud for families.
Consumers can purchase “Where Does the Wind Go?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where Does the Wind Go?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Houston shares, “This story about wind takes the reader on a journey through different scenarios of what might have happened to the wind when it stopped blowing.
The imagination of the reader is sparked by the funny situations that the wind might have gotten into.
From hiding in the clouds to having a picnic lunch and dancing to a beat, please join me for an entertaining read.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharon Houston’s new book invites readers of all ages to embark on a whimsical journey filled with laughter and imagination, making it a perfect read-aloud for families.
Consumers can purchase “Where Does the Wind Go?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where Does the Wind Go?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories