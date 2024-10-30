The Nostalgia Network Announces Spooky New Addition to Lineup
Exclusively Showing on NOST: Dr. Paul Bearer’s Creature Feature
Savannah, GA, October 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- It’s no tricks, just treats, as The Nostalgia Network (NOST) adds Dr. Paul Bearer’s Creature Feature to its programming lineup. Airing this week, on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 9 p.m. ET, the iconic tv show originated as a tv horror-movie series starring Dick Bennick Sr. as Dr. Paul Bearer, hosting a different classic horror film every Saturday. Now, Dr. Bearer’s character is reimagined by Richard Koon who honors the legacy role with delightfully spooky, often eye-rolling humor and puns, while also breathing new life with fresh content and sets, including some newer movie selections.
Bennick Sr. holds the record for the longest-ever continuous run as a tv horror-movie host with 22 years on WTOG in St. Petersburg, Fla., also broadcast across Florida. The series ended in 1995 after his death and fans mourned the loss. Enter Koon, who since 2009 has been keeping the character alive and spooktacular as the new, official Dr. Paul Bearer.
“The original master of scare-monies made generations of people fall in love with the horror genre,” said David Bishop, president of NOST. “The brilliant way he engaged viewers created a deeper connection, offering entertainment, humor and of course, a scare here and there. I am thrilled Richard stepped into his shoes to not only keep Dr. Bearer’s character alive, but to build upon its already incredible legacy. I am proud to add this iconic show to our lineup with the hope that it might deepen a love of the horror genre in people familiar with the original show, as well as spark an interest among new audiences.”
In the words of the legendary Dr. Bearer, we’ll be lurking for you to tune in on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 9 p.m. ET. The first episode of Creature Feature nods to an election theme with the movie Werewolf of Washington. New episodes and movies will be featured weekly. While viewers might be afraid of Dr. Bearer’s creepy antics, they need not worry, as he will be featuring the same bad old movies they cannot help but love.
For more information on NOST, visit www.WatchNOST.com.
About NOST
The Nostalgia Network (NOST) is a broadcast network featuring legendary entertainment content from the 1950s through the early 1980s. The channel is available on both streaming and over-the-air broadcast platforms across the United States and Canada.
