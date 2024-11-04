Fr. Emmanuel Javert Nnadozie, OCD’s Newly Released “Reflexivity in Love A Self-Reflexive Portrait of the Little Flower of Jesus” is a Profound Study of St. Thérèse

“Reflexivity in Love A Self-Reflexive Portrait of the Little Flower of Jesus: Introducing a Study of St. Thérèse of the Child Jesus and the Holy Face from a Spiritually Reflective Perspective” from Christian Faith Publishing author Fr. Emmanuel Javert Nnadozie, OCD is an insightful examination of St. Thérèse’s spiritual life, focusing on themes of self-reflexivity, love, and divine grace in the context of her journey toward sainthood.