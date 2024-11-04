Author Marshall Glover’s New Book “Birth of Mother Nature” is a Captivating and Engaging Journey That Unveils the Mythical Origins of Mother Nature Herself

Recent release “Birth of Mother Nature” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marshall Glover is a charming tale that follows the story of the Earth’s first man and woman, who are blessed by the great creator with a young daughter Storm. Possessing powers over plants and the weather, Storm soon discovers a greater purpose for herself after an accident leads to her becoming one with the Earth.