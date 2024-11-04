Author Marshall Glover’s New Book “Birth of Mother Nature” is a Captivating and Engaging Journey That Unveils the Mythical Origins of Mother Nature Herself
Recent release “Birth of Mother Nature” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marshall Glover is a charming tale that follows the story of the Earth’s first man and woman, who are blessed by the great creator with a young daughter Storm. Possessing powers over plants and the weather, Storm soon discovers a greater purpose for herself after an accident leads to her becoming one with the Earth.
Slies, MA, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marshall Glover has completed his new book “Birth of Mother Nature”: an adorable and compelling story that centers around a young girl with special abilities named Storm and how she managed to become known as Mother Nature after an accident while playing with her father one day.
“This is a story of when the earth began. There were no other humans in existence, but there lived two superbeings—a man and a woman. The man and the woman were very much in love but longed for more, so they went to the creator and asked him to send them someone to share their love with. The creator agreed but warned that this could become a heavy burden. Soon after, they had a little girl they would name Storm. Storm was very special because, when she would cry, it would rain and, when she was happy, the sun would shine,” writes Glover.
“Storm and her mother possessed the same powers. They could grow plants with the wave of the hand. The mother began to teach Storm about her gift and how to use it.
“One day, Storm became curious about the bright light in the sky, so she came up with an idea—she asked the man, ‘How strong are you?’ Then Storm said, ‘Throw me as high as you can.’
“The man, thinking only with his strength, mustered all his strength and tossed Storm up so high. The man waited and waited for Storm to return, but he knew he had done something wrong because she was taking too long and it began to rain. The man wondered if he would ever see his daughter again.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marshall Glover’s enthralling tale is inspired by a story the author’s father would tell him as a child every night, which helped to inspire a different outlook on the way the earth may have begun. With vibrant artwork and a poignant message about the interconnectedness of all living things, “Birth of Mother Nature” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to revisit this spellbinding tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Birth of Mother Nature” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
