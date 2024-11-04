Author Chris Bandy’s New Book “Making Dirt” is a Captivating Tale That Starts Out in Mexico Blending Together Adventure, Supernatural Elements, and Laugh-Out-Loud Moments
Recent release “Making Dirt” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Chris Bandy is a vibrant novel that follows Kathy and Amah as their seemingly ordinary day in Mexico spirals into an unforgettable adventure. With a mix of truth and fiction, Bandy's latest work invites readers to explore the unexpected and find joy in life's unpredictable journey.
Albuquerque, NM, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chris Bandy, who spent twenty-five years in education and is currently enjoying his retirement in New Mexico, has completed his new book “Making Dirt”: a captivating novel that centers around two friends who find an ordinary day turned upside, leading to a compelling thrill ride set against a vibrant backdrop.
“Ever encountered a ghost? Ever made a drunken contract with the wind?” writes Bandy. “A day in Mexico turns into an adventure and a lifetime together. Join Kathy and Amah’s twists and turns and lessons, a little supernatural, and a good laugh or two. Not a walk in the park, just a parable that is as much truth as it is fiction.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Chris Bandy’s enthralling tale invites readers into a world where the line between reality and the supernatural blurs, offering a rich exploration of life's unpredictability and the lessons learned along the way. With a tone that balances whimsy and depth, “Making Dirt” promises to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "Making Dirt" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
