Author Chris Bandy’s New Book “Making Dirt” is a Captivating Tale That Starts Out in Mexico Blending Together Adventure, Supernatural Elements, and Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

Recent release “Making Dirt” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Chris Bandy is a vibrant novel that follows Kathy and Amah as their seemingly ordinary day in Mexico spirals into an unforgettable adventure. With a mix of truth and fiction, Bandy's latest work invites readers to explore the unexpected and find joy in life's unpredictable journey.