Carl Hampson, AIA, LEED AP Joins Soderstrom Architects
Soderstrom Architects is proud to announce Carl Hampson has joined the firm as Design Principal. Carl brings 30 years’ experience to the team and will focus on elevating design work and culture.
Portland, OR, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Soderstrom Architects is proud to announce Carl Hampson has joined the firm as Design Principal. Carl brings 30 years’ experience to the team and will focus on elevating design work and culture.
Carl will provide high-level design leadership and guidance across all practice areas, focusing on elevating Soderstrom’s design work, mentoring staff, and fostering a robust design culture. He is also committed to expanding the firm’s presence in the marketplace and engaging with the Pacific Northwest design community.
With over 30 years of experience, Carl has led the design and planning of numerous award-winning projects for higher education, healthcare, and civic institutions. He previously held design leadership roles with SRG Partnership and CannonDesign and has garnered over 45 design awards on his projects. His portfolio includes the University of Washington Center for Behavioral Health and Learning, the OSU-Cascades Edward J. Ray Hall, UC Riverside Recreation Center, and Ohlone Community College Academic Core.
Carl is driven by a design philosophy of “doing more with less.” He believes we have a responsibility to preserve our natural resources and respect the financial means of clients. He sees every project as an opportunity to maximize value and quality through design solutions focused on enhancing the enterprise of the clients and creating positive impact on their communities.
“Carl’s reputation and legacy for mentorship and design excellence provides us all with confidence and excitement for the results he will achieve at Soderstrom. His collaborative and relationship-driven approach to the design process aligns well with our overall firm culture. Utilizing his design skills and depth of experience, he is masterful at discovering the artful story behind each project, what speaks to each client, and what makes each structure unique to its site and surroundings.” - President Marlene Gillis, AIA, ALEP, LEED AP, CCS
“Soderstrom is committed to achieving a higher level of design excellence. I will be working closely with the project teams and my fellow firm leaders to evolve our design approach while inspiring and empowering the next generation of talent to carry us successfully into the future.” - Carl Hampson, AIA, LEED AP
Soderstrom is thrilled to welcome Carl to the team, and we look forward to the continued success his leadership will bring.
Carl will provide high-level design leadership and guidance across all practice areas, focusing on elevating Soderstrom’s design work, mentoring staff, and fostering a robust design culture. He is also committed to expanding the firm’s presence in the marketplace and engaging with the Pacific Northwest design community.
With over 30 years of experience, Carl has led the design and planning of numerous award-winning projects for higher education, healthcare, and civic institutions. He previously held design leadership roles with SRG Partnership and CannonDesign and has garnered over 45 design awards on his projects. His portfolio includes the University of Washington Center for Behavioral Health and Learning, the OSU-Cascades Edward J. Ray Hall, UC Riverside Recreation Center, and Ohlone Community College Academic Core.
Carl is driven by a design philosophy of “doing more with less.” He believes we have a responsibility to preserve our natural resources and respect the financial means of clients. He sees every project as an opportunity to maximize value and quality through design solutions focused on enhancing the enterprise of the clients and creating positive impact on their communities.
“Carl’s reputation and legacy for mentorship and design excellence provides us all with confidence and excitement for the results he will achieve at Soderstrom. His collaborative and relationship-driven approach to the design process aligns well with our overall firm culture. Utilizing his design skills and depth of experience, he is masterful at discovering the artful story behind each project, what speaks to each client, and what makes each structure unique to its site and surroundings.” - President Marlene Gillis, AIA, ALEP, LEED AP, CCS
“Soderstrom is committed to achieving a higher level of design excellence. I will be working closely with the project teams and my fellow firm leaders to evolve our design approach while inspiring and empowering the next generation of talent to carry us successfully into the future.” - Carl Hampson, AIA, LEED AP
Soderstrom is thrilled to welcome Carl to the team, and we look forward to the continued success his leadership will bring.
Contact
Soderstrom ArchitectsContact
Stephanie Doeing-Nicoletti
503-228-5617
www.sdra.com
Stephanie Doeing-Nicoletti
503-228-5617
www.sdra.com
Categories