Future Horizons Releases "Peer Play and the Autism Spectrum, Second Edition: The Art of Guiding Children’s Socialization and Imagination"
Dr. Pamela J. Wolfberg is a professor emerita who pioneered autism studies at San Francisco State University. Her work supports autistic individuals through neurodiversity, peer socialization, play culture, and the arts. She developed the Integrated Play Groups model and founded the Autism Collective for Peer Socialization, Play, and Imagination. An accomplished author and researcher, her publications have been translated into multiple languages, earning her numerous prestigious awards.
Arlington, TX, January 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Support autistic children in shared play with peers using this evidence-based curriculum.
Countless children on the autism spectrum spend too much time alone. Without the necessary guidance, they are especially vulnerable to being excluded from their peer group and leading impoverished play lives. First published 20 years ago, this practical guide offers an introduction to the basic principles, tools, and techniques that make up the Integrated Play Groups.® (IPG) model.
Pamela Wolfberg has translated theory into effective and meaningful practice, giving practitioners, parents, and other caregivers the knowledge and skill to start inclusive peer play groups for children at school, home, and in community settings. The second edition has new research and is heavily influenced by the neurodiversity movement. And while aspects of the IPG model have been updated from earlier versions of this work, the original principles and practices are still the same.
It is inspired from deep engagement with people who identify as autistic or neurodivergent, including professionals, scholars, students, advocates, friends, and family members.
