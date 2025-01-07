Future Horizons Releases "Peer Play and the Autism Spectrum, Second Edition: The Art of Guiding Children’s Socialization and Imagination"

Dr. Pamela J. Wolfberg is a professor emerita who pioneered autism studies at San Francisco State University. Her work supports autistic individuals through neurodiversity, peer socialization, play culture, and the arts. She developed the Integrated Play Groups model and founded the Autism Collective for Peer Socialization, Play, and Imagination. An accomplished author and researcher, her publications have been translated into multiple languages, earning her numerous prestigious awards.