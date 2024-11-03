SixPL Unveils SixPL Optimizer: A Precision SEO Tool for Accurate On-Page Analysis

SixPL has launched SixPL Optimizer, an SEO tool designed to provide precise on-page SEO analysis for small business owners and digital marketers. Addressing issues of accuracy in current SEO tools, SixPL Optimizer offers key features such as SEO title and meta description analysis, accurate word count, and raw content display with HTML tags. Built with Node.js and Express.js, it ensures reliable, fast content insights.