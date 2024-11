Author Briyanna Dorminvil Publishes a Collection of Poetry and Flash Fiction Stories Titled "Breath of Insight." Now Available for Review.

Miami, FL, November 07, 2024 --( PR.com )-- In the suspenseful action story “A Barrier Named Death,” Zack is in turmoil over the state of his mother, who lies motionless on a hospital bed with 24 hours to live. The surgeon refuses to operate until the steep bill totaling thousands of dollars is paid. Zack must find a legitimate way to pay the bill or say goodbye to his mother.The poem “The Battle of Impatience” tells of inner thoughts and how people can learn the true value of patience. “Failure” depicts the necessity of loss through a savvy monologue. “Is the Ocean My Oasis?” portrays the journey of a person who battles against the ocean currents to seek peace of mind.Briyanna Dorminvil is a novelist of diverse genres, including Self-Help, YA Nonfiction, Autobiography, and Christian Literature. She is earning a Creative Writing Associate of Applied Science from Full Sail University. She has published four books: God is With You Throughout Your Trials, The Unheard Cry of an Adolescent, Why is Time Important? and Battling to Heal, and a flash fiction story named “A Tragic Night in The Laundry.” Briyanna has been a mentor for over five years and has enjoyed helping people of all ages.This eBook is being published and distributed through Draft2Digital.com. They allow authors to publish and distribute e-books to the industry’s major retailers and provide e-books in various digital formats.For further information, contact:Briyanna DorminvilWebsite: Briyannabooks.com3300 University Blvd,Winter Park, FL, 32792(407) 679-6333ENDS