Author John Martini’s New Book “Consummate Tao: A New World Approach to the Tao Te Ching” is a Stunningly Addictive Interpretation of the "Tao Te Ching"

Recent release “Consummate Tao: A New World Approach to the Tao Te Ching” from Page Publishing author John Martini is an engaging collection of poetry that crackles with the author’s energy, authenticity, and voice.