Author Jeremy Shipley’s New Book “Dragon Slayers” is a Hilarious Fairy Tale Adventure for Grown-Ups That Blends Together Fantasy, Comedy, and Epic Chaos

Recent release “Dragon Slayers” from Page Publishing author Jeremy Shipley is a comedy-fantasy adventure set in a semi-Victorian, steampunk-inspired world that features a band of unlikely heroes who are sent on a reckless quest to confront terrifying dragons in a kingdom already besieged by disaster.