Author Jeremy Shipley’s New Book “Dragon Slayers” is a Hilarious Fairy Tale Adventure for Grown-Ups That Blends Together Fantasy, Comedy, and Epic Chaos
Recent release “Dragon Slayers” from Page Publishing author Jeremy Shipley is a comedy-fantasy adventure set in a semi-Victorian, steampunk-inspired world that features a band of unlikely heroes who are sent on a reckless quest to confront terrifying dragons in a kingdom already besieged by disaster.
Warren, MI, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeremy Shipley, a father of two and grandfather of two who currently lives in Detroit with a little black cat named Boris, has completed his new book “Dragon Slayers”: an outrageous fairy tale for grown-ups that combines elements of comedy, fantasy, and epic adventure, inviting readers to dive into a world filled with wild imagination and absurdity.
“A kingdom already struggling with your typical medieval problems—famine, plague, delusions of grandeur—suddenly suffers a horrific disaster, leaving part of the city destroyed. Thousands dead,” writes Shipley. “Scared shitless and dumb as a box of rocks, the psychotic king sends a very small band of farmers and fishermen into the wild to hunt and kill the dragons responsible for the carnage. They are sent forth to die under penalty of death; they’re high as a kite and running for their lives on a hopeless quest to confront the most dangerous apex predators on the planet.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeremy Shipley’s enthralling tale has been described as “Game of Thrones” meets Mel Brooks, and promises readers a blend of magic, mayhem, and humor that will keep them on the edge of their seats. Full of encounters with monsters, magical creatures, demons, and even giant birds, “Dragon Slayers” is a delightful romp that’s sure to leave a lasting impression on fans of comedy and the fantasy genre alike.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Dragon Slayers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“A kingdom already struggling with your typical medieval problems—famine, plague, delusions of grandeur—suddenly suffers a horrific disaster, leaving part of the city destroyed. Thousands dead,” writes Shipley. “Scared shitless and dumb as a box of rocks, the psychotic king sends a very small band of farmers and fishermen into the wild to hunt and kill the dragons responsible for the carnage. They are sent forth to die under penalty of death; they’re high as a kite and running for their lives on a hopeless quest to confront the most dangerous apex predators on the planet.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeremy Shipley’s enthralling tale has been described as “Game of Thrones” meets Mel Brooks, and promises readers a blend of magic, mayhem, and humor that will keep them on the edge of their seats. Full of encounters with monsters, magical creatures, demons, and even giant birds, “Dragon Slayers” is a delightful romp that’s sure to leave a lasting impression on fans of comedy and the fantasy genre alike.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Dragon Slayers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories