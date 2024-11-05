Author Tom Ogren’s New Book “National Sunday Law...Conspiracy or Present Truth” Presents a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith and Spiritual Truths

Recent release “National Sunday Law...Conspiracy or Present Truth” from Page Publishing author Tom Ogren argues that understanding the nature of truth is essential for personal and collective spiritual growth. Drawing on biblical narratives, Ogren examines the complexities of the human heart and the importance of developing a genuine relationship with Jesus.