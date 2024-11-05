Author Tom Ogren’s New Book “National Sunday Law...Conspiracy or Present Truth” Presents a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith and Spiritual Truths
Recent release “National Sunday Law...Conspiracy or Present Truth” from Page Publishing author Tom Ogren argues that understanding the nature of truth is essential for personal and collective spiritual growth. Drawing on biblical narratives, Ogren examines the complexities of the human heart and the importance of developing a genuine relationship with Jesus.
Battle Ground, WA, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tom Ogren has completed his new book “National Sunday Law...Conspiracy or Present Truth”: an eye-opening discussion surrounding the importance of truth within spirituality that challenges readers to reflect on their beliefs and the underlying facets of their faith.
“The book of Malachi 3:1 presents words that tells of ‘My messenger, and he shall prepare the way before Me’,” writes Ogren. “Here, Jesus was working with His church that would prepare them to recognize His coming when He should be born of a virgin. Malachi received this vital truth from the Lord hundreds of years prior, longer than America had begun forming as a nation.”
The author continues, “Heaven works in the atmosphere of truth. Truth applied to the heart cuts deep. This is necessary for ‘the heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it’ (Jeremiah 17:9).
“It can truthfully be said that Jesus knew the heart of Peter, also that of Judas. Each did precisely what was said of them. This is our reality. Only our Father in heaven knows what wickedness is lurking in our heart, as it waits for an opportunity to do or say what we adamantly deny, that which is definitely possible. Personal relationships take time to establish. It is no different with the one-on-one Jesus desires to have with those who have experienced wickedness lurking in a heart, professing great righteousness. Each of these articles found in this book covers topics that are meant for spiritual growth in learning the truth as it is in Jesus.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tom Ogren’s engaging narrative is a call to introspection and an invitation to cultivate a more profound relationship with the divine. Drawing upon years of personal observations and biblical research, Ogren addresses various topics meant to inspire spiritual growth and understanding of truth as it is revealed through Jesus, thus encouraging readers to navigate their spiritual paths with honesty and openness.
