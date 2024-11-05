Author Olga’s New Book “Blues & Musings: Songs, Lyrics, and Poetry” is a Poignant Journey Inviting Readers to Discover a Rich Tapestry of Life and Art
Recent release “Blues & Musings: Songs, Lyrics, and Poetry” from Covenant Books author Olga is a captivating collection that chronicles her life’s journey through music, love, and loss, featuring 160 songs and lyrics, along with stories and poems crafted over twenty-three years, accompanied by an EP of never-before-heard demo recordings.
New York, NY, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Olga, a vocalist, violinist, actor, songwriter, stunt double, blues artist, and composer, has completed her new book, “Blues & Musings: Songs, Lyrics, and Poetry”: a compelling collection that serves as a testament to the author’s lifelong passion for music and storytelling, revealing a treasure trove of creativity that spans over two decades.
Over her career, Olga has earned repeated awards for original works, short films and music, and her popularity as a reverend has grown tenfold. She moves seamlessly from live stage performances to major film roles, from stunt roles to audio narrator to ordained reverend. Her versatility has led her to leading and supporting actress roles both in television and film, and as a much sought after wedding officiant. Raised in San Francisco, Olga’s earliest training focused on classical training in violin and piano, serving as the basis for her extraordinarily diverse skills. While she lives in New Orleans, Olga’s work reaches across the country and internationally.
Described as the proverbial “Book of Olga,” this vibrant volume is not yet complete but is already brimming with a lifetime’s worth of experiences—music, work, study, love, loss, and unbridled passion. “Blues & Musings” corroborates the principle that sometimes, fiction pales in comparison to truth.
Comprising 160 songs and lyrics, “Blues & Musings” is thoughtfully interspersed with personal stories and poems that reflect the evolution of Olga’s artistic persona since the inception of her alter ego, “Blues Babe”. This collection also accompanies an EP of never-before-heard demo recordings which perfectly encapsulates the raw energy and emotion behind the author’s music.
“Throughout this book, I have selected songs that I highlight and give a little background on,” writes Olga. “There are also a few essays that were published included as well. The songs are separated into eras, mainly representing shifts and periods in my life, geographical location, professional and physical changes, aging, and life experiences that come with growing older.
“This being the twenty-third anniversary of my alter ego Blues Babe, it deemed time to pull together the pieces I had thus far that survived (hurricanes, computer crashes, moves, divorces, more hurricanes) and put in one place.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Olga’s new book invites readers to delve into the rich tapestry of her life, exploring themes of heartache, joy, and resilience through her evocative prose and lyrics. With her signature blend of blues, storytelling, and poetic flair, Olga’s latest work is sure to resonate with fans and newcomers alike, drawing them into her world of emotion, connection, and creativity.
Readers can purchase “Blues & Musings: Songs, Lyrics, and Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
