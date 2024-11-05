Author Ikechi Okwuadigbo’s New Book “Search for Wisdom” is an Insightful Guide That Explores the Multifaceted Nature of Wisdom in the Context of Faith and Life

Recent release “Search for Wisdom” from Covenant Books author Ikechi Okwuadigbo delves into the essence of wisdom, examining it from various perspectives and tying each definition to Christ and the Christian journey. This expository work aims to support believers in navigating life's challenges while illuminating the sensibility of Christ for non-believers.