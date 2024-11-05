Dr. Glenn A. Clearie’s Newly Released “The Normal Diet” is an Insightful and Practical Guide to Restoring Health Through Real, Nourishing Food
“The Normal Diet” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Glenn A. Clearie is an engaging and candid exploration of how proper nutrition and natural foods can lead to improved physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. The book emphasizes the transformative power of adopting a healthier, God-made diet to reclaim vitality and prevent the common pitfalls of modern eating habits.
Nazareth, PA, November 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Normal Diet”: an informative and accessible guide to embracing the true power of nutrition for long-lasting health. “The Normal Diet” is the creation of published author, Dr. Glenn A. Clearie, a boots-on-the-ground clinician, practicing in the beautiful Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania, and to date has published some seven hundred articles and counting in his Natural Perspective health column. The Normal Diet is the first of many anticipated publications as Dr. Clearie launches headlong into the next chapter of his highly successful professional career. Glenn, his wife Stacey, and three adult children reside in Northeast Pennsylvania.
Dr. Clearie shares, “Whatever ails you, know that the answer is food—real food. The issue is not that we do not have access to God-made nourishment because we do. If we are being honest with ourselves, the real issue is we simply do not do what we should be. The price we pay is ever-declining vigor and vitality and, ultimately, our lives. It doesn’t need to be this way.
Inside these pages, Dr. Clearie entertainingly discusses normal human nature and the impact that has on the foundation of what provides true bodily health—our diet. The Normal Diet leans into various health discussions and does so in a loving and understanding way that only Dr. Clearie can colorfully and professionally deliver.
The Normal Diet will leave you better than where it found you. Candid? Yes. Entertaining? Of course. As a normal human being also consuming a normal diet, the good doctor lays out a gentle path to follow and journeys with you throughout.
This book is recommended for everyone who keeps circling back to the beginning and is sick and tired of being sick and tired physically, mentally, and spiritually. You will not be disappointed!
May you never be the same.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Glenn A. Clearie’s new book offers hope and guidance to those seeking to break free from unhealthy eating habits and embrace the life-changing benefits of real, nourishing food.
Consumers can purchase “The Normal Diet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Normal Diet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
