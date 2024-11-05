Dr. Glenn A. Clearie’s Newly Released “The Normal Diet” is an Insightful and Practical Guide to Restoring Health Through Real, Nourishing Food

“The Normal Diet” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Glenn A. Clearie is an engaging and candid exploration of how proper nutrition and natural foods can lead to improved physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. The book emphasizes the transformative power of adopting a healthier, God-made diet to reclaim vitality and prevent the common pitfalls of modern eating habits.