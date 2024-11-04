MBM Unveils New Logo and Reinforces Commitment to Innovation, Quality, and Customer Service
North Charleston, SC, November 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MBM, a leader in document destruction and digital print finishing solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new logo, reflecting the company’s evolving brand identity and renewed dedication to its customers. The refreshed logo embraces a modern, sleek design that symbolizes MBM’s innovative spirit and forward-thinking approach to business.
The new logo retains MBM’s signature red, a bold color synonymous with the brand’s passion for excellence but introduces a contemporary look to mirror the company’s ongoing commitment to cutting-edge solutions and superior service.
“MBM has always been at the forefront of innovation, and the new logo is a testament to how MBM continues to evolve while remaining true to the values that define MBM,” said Lindsay Hujsak, CEO & President of MBM. “This rebrand is more than just a visual change – it’s a renewed commitment to MBM's customers. MBM constantly pushes boundaries to deliver the highest quality products and services, and this new look reflects that momentum forward.”
Alongside the logo update, MBM is reaffirming its core values of Innovation, Quality, Customer Service, Same-Day Shipping, and Reliability. These values are central to everything MBM does, from the design of its products to the way it serves its customers.
Innovation: MBM continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses around the globe.
Quality: MBM's products are built to the highest standards, ensuring constant reliability and precision.
Customer Service: MBM prides itself on providing personalized, responsive support that meets and exceeds customer expectations.
Same-Day Shipping: MBM understands the urgency of business, and their same-day shipping service ensures that customers get what they need when needed.
Reliability: Trust is the foundation of MBM's business. Customers can count on MBM to deliver consistently without compromise.
MBM's customers are at the heart of everything they do,” Lindsay Hujsak, CEO & President of MBM continued. “This rebranding is part of MBM's promise to keep innovating and improving, ensuring that MBM not only meets but exceeds the expectations of those who rely on them.”
MBM invites customers, partners, and the business community to experience the new logo and explore the company’s renewed focus on driving value through top-tier products and exceptional service.
About MBM
MBM Corporation is a trusted leader in document destruction, digital print finishing solutions, and air purification, offering a comprehensive range of high-quality products that blend innovation, reliability, and ease of use to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various industries. MBM’s extensive product lineup includes TRIUMPH paper cutters and trimmers, DESTROYIT paper shredders, IDEAL air purifiers, GoCrease paper creasers, Digital Finishing Systems, including AeroCut slitters/cutter/creasers/perforators, as well as paper folders, bookletmakers, collators, joggers, and pressure sealers. Each product is engineered with a commitment to excellence, ensuring customer satisfaction and dependable performance.
For more information, please visit www.mbmcorp.com or call 843-552-2700.
Contact
Deby Bickford
843-552-2700
mbmcorp.com
