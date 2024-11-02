New Payroll Integrations for Virtual TimeClock 24
Virtual TimeClock 24 unveils powerful new payroll integrations and dozens of enhanced program features that save time and helps ensure accuracy from timecard to paycheck.
Fresno, CA, November 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Redcort Software is excited to announce the launch of Virtual TimeClock 24, a significant update to their widely-used employee time tracking software. This latest version introduces essential new payroll integrations and user-friendly enhancements, designed to optimize the payroll process and elevate the overall user experience.
New Payroll Integrations Virtual TimeClock's payroll integrations facilitate seamless transfer of timecard hours from Virtual TimeClock to popular payroll services available throughout the U.S. and Canada. Virtual TimeClock 24 debuts 4 new payroll integrations and a major update for the Paychex Flex® payroll platform.
The new payroll integrations added to Virtual TimeClock 24 are:
· QuickBooks® Online: Electronically transmit regular hours for streamlined payroll processing.
· Gusto® Payroll: Enhances payroll capabilities for small to medium-sized businesses.
· ADP Run® Payroll: Provides error-free data transfer for businesses using ADP's Run.
· Paylocity® Payroll: Currently in beta, inviting user feedback to ensure broad compatibility.
· Paychex Flex® Payroll: A major update to support the latest Paychex Flex environment.
Enhanced Features & User Experience In response to user feedback, Virtual TimeClock 24 includes over 30 enhancements aimed at improving usability for both employees and managers. Notable updates include:
· A new User Profile report format that captures mobile numbers, emails, and options for Social Security and worker notes.
· Expanded exporting capabilities for mobile numbers, email addresses, and worker notes.
· A secondary work email option with integrated email functionality to boost communication.
· Automatic formatting for telephone and Social Security numbers, ensuring consistency and accuracy.
MacOS 15 Support & System Compatibility Virtual TimeClock 24 is fully compatible with macOS 15 Sequoia. The release was timed to resolve compatibility challenges with Apple's latest operating system release. In addition, Virtual TimeClock 24 validates system compatibility on both Apple and Microsoft Windows computers, ensuring a smooth installation and upgrade process.
A Commitment to Excellence
“With Virtual TimeClock 24, we reinforce our commitment to delivering innovative tools that simplify time tracking and payroll management,” said Nathan Guzman, Product Manager for Virtual TimeClock. “These enhancements underscore our dedication to listening to user feedback and evolving our software to meet their needs.”
Learn More About Virtual TimeClock The Redcort Software website provides full details on the new Virtual TimeClock 24 release. A helpful comparison of Virtual TimeClock Basic, Pro and Network Editions, as well as pricing, upgrade information, and free trial downloads are all available at www.redcort.com
About Redcort Software Inc. Redcort Software is a leading provider of time tracking solutions for businesses of all sizes. Focused on innovation and user experience, Virtual TimeClock empowers organizations to efficiently manage their workforce. Over a million users across more than 75 countries who rely on Virtual TimeClock every day.
Media Inquiries
Nathan Guzman
Product Manager
Redcort Software Inc.
(559) 434-8544
