The 8th Annual US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum takes place November 11-13, in San Antonio, TX
U.S.-Mexico cross-border natural gas markets under new Sheinbaum and U.S. Administrations to be studied by industry executives to gain insight, analyze, and structure arrangements to buy, sell and transport natural gas.
Hundreds of energy industry professionals convene in November to gain insight and conduct analysis of up to the minute issues facing US-Mexico cross-border natural gas markets. The 8th Annual US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum takes place November 11-13, in San Antonio, TX. This is the industry’s premier gathering for natural gas industry professionals, which is much more than simply a conference with participants routinely negotiating transactions during the event. Dedicated networking time is incorporated into the agenda to ensure participants are able to engage with other key stakeholders.
The Program for this year’s event includes critical up to the minute issues faced by stakeholders in this dynamic market. Agenda highlights include:
§ Policy and Regulation – with the Sheinbaum administration now in power, what expectations are there for energy policy in Mexico (including constitutional changes)? With the U.S. election on Nov. 5th, what can be expected for U.S. energy policy beginning January 2025? What changes might be expected from the pending USMCA review?
§ Market Fundamentals – natural gas demand in Mexico continues to increase, driven by power generation; AI Data Centers; LNG exports, industrial/manufacturing/nearshoring, etc. With domestic Mexico supply declining, imports from the U.S. must continue to grow to satisfy demand. What implications can be expected from competition from U.S. demand sources in terms of supply availability, deliverability and price? What are the opportunities and challenges?
§ Infrastructure – will infrastructure capacity additions be able to keep up with Mexico demand? How does storage factor into the equation?
§ Energy Transition – demand for energy sources that are reliable and affordable is clearly growing quickly. What expectations does the market have for the carbon footprint of natural gas supply? Is there interest certified/differentiated gas, RNG, H2, carbon offsets, and CCS?
The content/discussion program of the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum consists of 2 1/2 days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: Tony Payan, Director, U.S.-Mexico Center, Rice University's Baker Institute; Christopher Lenton, Senior Editor, Mexico & Latin America, Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI); Nuray Elci, VP Renewables, Chevron AP Renewables.
The Program also includes six moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with well-qualified industry experts, including representatives from: Texas Hydrogen Alliance; Modern Hydrogen;Synthica Energy; ARM Energy Trading; Natural Gas Intelligence (NGI); Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de Mexico (ITAM); Toeppich and Associates; Cacheaux, Cavazos & Newton; Cleveland Advisory; Building Cyber Security; Superior Essex; Energy Evolution Strategy Advisors; SoCal Gas;University of Guyana; Brilliant Energy Consulting; Rapidan Energy Group; Center on Global Energy Policy (CGEP) Columbia University; Poten & Partners; WorldCity; Chevron; and ENGIE.
This Forum focuses on the U.S.-Mexico cross-border market, while five other Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.
Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice, for thousands of participants, for decades. Registration is still available at https://www.ldcgasforums.com/usm/.
The LDC Gas Forums (4), US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum, and Gulf Coast Energy Forum series consists of six annual events each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a venue that delivers insights on critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG, RSG, RNG and emerging energy markets, but in addition provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to negotiate commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry authorities focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: Energy Transition, ESG, Supply & Demand, Financial Outlook, Pipeline/Storage/LNG Infrastructure Projects, LNG Export Markets, Mexico Export Markets, Gas/Electric Coordination, Regulatory, Gas Buyer Insights, and Global Energy Geopolitics. Participants at the Forums include market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as regulators and analysts. Several dedicated networking opportunities give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.
The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Mid-Continent, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, the Gulf Coast Energy Forum and the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum
Where the Natural Gas Industry Gathers: Networking - Insights - Deal-Making
Contact
Christy Coleman
713-343-1873
www.ldcgasforums.com
