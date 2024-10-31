Nectar Introduces "SHRM Recognition & Rewards Powered by Nectar" to Help Organizations Build Cultures of Appreciation
A newly unveiled co-branded logo by Nectar and SHRM emphasizes their alignment in a mission to help people feel more valued and appreciated at work.
Lehi, UT, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nectar, a leader in employee recognition and rewards, and SHRM are excited to announce the creation of "SHRM Recognition & Rewards powered by Nectar." This symbolizes a strategic partnership aimed at transforming employee recognition and rewards programs, helping people feel more valued and appreciated at work.
The strategic partnership, launched earlier this year, seeks to revolutionize how organizations acknowledge great work, foster engagement, and promote core values. With the new co-branded logo, Nectar and SHRM further emphasize their shared initiative to help organizations create a deeper focus on improving employee recognition and workplace culture.
This news also follows the recent announcement of Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President & CEO of SHRM, joining Nectar as an official Advisor.
“Our partnership with SHRM emphasizes the critical role recognition plays in the modern workforce,” said Trevor Larson, CEO of Nectar. “This partnership with SHRM underscores our commitment to helping employees at organizations around the globe feel appreciated and connected.”
About SHRM
SHRM is a member-driven catalyst for creating better workplaces where people and businesses thrive together. As the trusted authority on all things work, SHRM is the foremost expert, researcher, advocate, and thought leader on issues and innovations impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With nearly 340,000 members in 180 countries, SHRM touches the lives of more than 362 million workers and their families globally. Discover more at SHRM.org.
About Nectar
Nectar is a software company specializing in employee recognition and rewards solutions. The company is committed to helping organizations develop robust workplace cultures where every individual feels valued and appreciated. Nectar’s platform is designed to be user-friendly, customizable, and impactful, enabling companies to acknowledge and reward employee contributions effectively. Learn more at nectarhr.com.
Contact
Peyton Walbeck
480-924-2045
nectarhr.com
