Seeds of Wellness Relocates to Elyria, Celebrates 14 Years of Holistic Healing

Seeds of Wellness has relocated to Elyria, OH, expanding its retail space and enhancing customer experience. Open since 2010, Seeds of Wellness offers holistic products like gemstones, aromatherapy, candles, and artisan gifts, plus services like Reiki and sound healing. A grand opening event will be scheduled soon.