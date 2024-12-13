Seeds of Wellness Relocates to Elyria, Celebrates 14 Years of Holistic Healing
Seeds of Wellness has relocated to Elyria, OH, expanding its retail space and enhancing customer experience. Open since 2010, Seeds of Wellness offers holistic products like gemstones, aromatherapy, candles, and artisan gifts, plus services like Reiki and sound healing. A grand opening event will be scheduled soon.
Elyria, OH, December 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Seeds of Wellness, a trusted holistic wellness store that first opened its doors in 2010, is excited to announce its new location at 511 Abbe Rd N, Suite G, Elyria, OH 44035. Having celebrated its 14th anniversary on October 1, 2024, in the new space, Seeds of Wellness continues its mission of providing high-quality products and services to enhance well-being.
The move to Elyria allows Seeds of Wellness to offer a larger retail area with improved accessibility and mobility around displays, along with two private rooms for services. This expanded space enables simultaneous offerings, so customers can enjoy holistic healing sessions and educational classes without scheduling conflicts. “It’s wonderful to be able to offer Reiki sessions at the same time as classes," says co-owner Lynne Hamilton. "Our healers appreciate the private room where clients feel comfortable to open up."
With a wide range of wellness products, including gemstones, crystals, incense aromatherapy candles, and handmade goods crafted by Ohio artisans, Seeds of Wellness is dedicated to supporting physical, mental, and spiritual health. Their services include Reiki, sound healing, Reiki massage, crystal healing, and educational classes, all aimed at empowering the body’s natural healing abilities and enhancing peace of mind.
“The new location brings us closer to many of our customers and provides a more spacious, welcoming environment,” says co-owner Brenda Mayo. “While we miss our old community in Avon Lake, our customers are thrilled with the larger space and increased accessibility here in Elyria.”
Seeds of Wellness plans a grand opening event once their new outdoor sign is installed. In the meantime, customers are encouraged to explore the new location, visit www.seedsofwellnessllc.com for more details, or contact the store by phone at 440-933-7733 or email at store@seedsofwellnessllc.com. For updates, follow Seeds of Wellness on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and X. Visitors can also sign up for email updates on the website to receive information on upcoming events, store updates, and exclusive discounts.
About Seeds of Wellness
Founded on October 10, 2010, Seeds of Wellness has been committed to holistic health and wellness for over 14 years. With a focus on natural and holistic solutions, they offer a unique blend of products and services that support overall well-being and personal growth.
Contact
Brenda K. Mayo
440-933-7733
www.seedsofwellnessllc.com
