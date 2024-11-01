THINKWARE to Unveil Its Next Generation of Dash Cams at SEMA Show 2024
Along with its latest dash cams, THINKWARE will also be have a live demo of its Smart Glass Roof technology.
San Francisco, CA, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- THINKWARE, a global leader in dash cam technology, announced today the debut of its U1000 Plus dash cam and F790 dash cam with My Car App at the SEMA Show 2024, held November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Visitors will also witness a live installation of THINKWARE's innovative smart glass roof technology on a Tesla Model Y.
The U1000 Plus, the upcoming release in THINKWARE’s popular U1000 series, features multiplexer capabilities for added video channels and superior performance. Equipped with THINKWARE Connected, it offers real-time notifications and remote monitoring, making it a powerful tool for both dealers and consumers.
SEMA Show will also see the release of its F790 dash cam integrated with My Car App, developed alongside Canadian distributor Automobility. Meeting the demand for a more connected dashcam, the new F790 allows users to remotely access dashcam data, receive notifications, and monitor vehicles in real-time, combining connectivity with high-quality video.
"The automotive industry has embraced more connected technologies, and dash cams are no exception," said a THINKWARE representative. "Both the U1000 Plus and F790 reflect this trend, offering features like remote monitoring and real-time notifications that are becoming increasingly important for both drivers and dealers."
Smart Glass Roof Live Installation
THINKWARE will also feature its ACTIV PDLC SMART TINT, its smart glass roof designed for electric vehicles to maintain optimal cabin temperature and improve visibility. At THINKWARE's booth will be a live installation on a Tesla Model Y, demonstrating the ease and efficiency of this cutting-edge technology.
Additional Products on Display
In addition to the U1000 Plus and F790, THINKWARE will be showcasing its diverse lineup of dash cams, including:
ARC: THINKWARE's most compact dash cam yet, featuring 2-channel 2K QHD, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7" LCD touchscreen.
U3000: A cutting-edge dash cam with 4K UHD, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.
Q200: Offers 2K QHD front and 1080P rear resolution, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Smart Parking Mode, and Super Night Vision 2.0.
Q850: Captures 2K QHD videos at 30fps with enhanced contrast and precise color balance.
Visit THINKWARE at booth #10717 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. THINKWARE dash cams are available through Amazon, Best Buy, and other trusted retailers.
For more information, visit www.thinkware.com.
About THINKWARE
THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. The company has won the CES Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also earned prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.
Media Contacts:
Rick Judge
Liberty Communications for THINKWARE
Thinkware@libertycomms.com
The U1000 Plus, the upcoming release in THINKWARE’s popular U1000 series, features multiplexer capabilities for added video channels and superior performance. Equipped with THINKWARE Connected, it offers real-time notifications and remote monitoring, making it a powerful tool for both dealers and consumers.
SEMA Show will also see the release of its F790 dash cam integrated with My Car App, developed alongside Canadian distributor Automobility. Meeting the demand for a more connected dashcam, the new F790 allows users to remotely access dashcam data, receive notifications, and monitor vehicles in real-time, combining connectivity with high-quality video.
"The automotive industry has embraced more connected technologies, and dash cams are no exception," said a THINKWARE representative. "Both the U1000 Plus and F790 reflect this trend, offering features like remote monitoring and real-time notifications that are becoming increasingly important for both drivers and dealers."
Smart Glass Roof Live Installation
THINKWARE will also feature its ACTIV PDLC SMART TINT, its smart glass roof designed for electric vehicles to maintain optimal cabin temperature and improve visibility. At THINKWARE's booth will be a live installation on a Tesla Model Y, demonstrating the ease and efficiency of this cutting-edge technology.
Additional Products on Display
In addition to the U1000 Plus and F790, THINKWARE will be showcasing its diverse lineup of dash cams, including:
ARC: THINKWARE's most compact dash cam yet, featuring 2-channel 2K QHD, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7" LCD touchscreen.
U3000: A cutting-edge dash cam with 4K UHD, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.
Q200: Offers 2K QHD front and 1080P rear resolution, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Smart Parking Mode, and Super Night Vision 2.0.
Q850: Captures 2K QHD videos at 30fps with enhanced contrast and precise color balance.
Visit THINKWARE at booth #10717 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. THINKWARE dash cams are available through Amazon, Best Buy, and other trusted retailers.
For more information, visit www.thinkware.com.
About THINKWARE
THINKWARE DASH CAM, a global IT company founded in Korea in 1997, has become a leader in smart car technologies through consistent research and development. Its expertise spans dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
With world-class image processing technology and a user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM entered the U.S. market in 2014. It now exports its dash cam lines to 17 countries, including the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE has impressed the industry at major global events like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. The company has won the CES Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also earned prestigious honors such as the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Awards.
Media Contacts:
Rick Judge
Liberty Communications for THINKWARE
Thinkware@libertycomms.com
Contact
THINKWAREContact
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
Categories