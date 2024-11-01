Cinnamon Rose Primitives Celebrates Grand Opening with Handcrafted Collectibles
Cinnamon Rose Primitives, a new online business specializing in handcrafted primitive-style collectibles, is proud to announce its grand opening. Founded by Brenda Mize, the creator behind Brenda Mize Dolls, this venture is inspired by her passion for New England's natural beauty and her love of vintage and rustic charm.
Manchester, CT, November 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The name Cinnamon Rose Primitives reflects Brenda’s deep appreciation for roses, which have been a constant source of inspiration since moving back to New England. Combining her love of flowers (roses in particular), with her frequent use of cinnamon in crafting, Brenda has created a brand that celebrates timeless artistry and the warmth of homemade craftsmanship.
Cinnamon Rose Primitives offers a unique collection of pieces, ranging from whimsical folk art to traditional rustic home décor. Each primitive item is created with care, ensuring that every customer brings home a piece of nostalgia and charm.
“Starting Cinnamon Rose Primitives has been a dream come true,” says Brenda Mize. “I’ve always loved the symbolism of roses, and cinnamon has become a staple in my crafting. These two elements represent the essence of what I aim to create and sell — handmade pieces that feel like home and bring back their owners to a more simple time.”
To celebrate the grand opening, Cinnamon Rose Primitives is offering a shipping special and a variety of exclusive items for a limited time.
For more information, visit https://www.cinnamonroseprimitives.com/ or contact Brenda at cinnamonroseprimitives@outlook.com.
About Cinnamon Rose Primitives: Cinnamon Rose Primitives was founded by Brenda Mize, a dedicated artisan known for her work with collectible dolls. The brand focuses on creating handcrafted, one-of-a-kind primitive collectibles that bring warmth, history, and nostalgia into every home.
Contact
Cinnamon Rose PrimitivesContact
Brenda Mize
512-552-0787
www.cinnamonroseprimitives.com/
