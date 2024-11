Cinnamon Rose Primitives Celebrates Grand Opening with Handcrafted Collectibles

Manchester, CT, November 01, 2024 --( PR.com )-- The name Cinnamon Rose Primitives reflects Brenda’s deep appreciation for roses, which have been a constant source of inspiration since moving back to New England. Combining her love of flowers (roses in particular), with her frequent use of cinnamon in crafting, Brenda has created a brand that celebrates timeless artistry and the warmth of homemade craftsmanship.Cinnamon Rose Primitives offers a unique collection of pieces, ranging from whimsical folk art to traditional rustic home décor. Each primitive item is created with care, ensuring that every customer brings home a piece of nostalgia and charm.“Starting Cinnamon Rose Primitives has been a dream come true,” says Brenda Mize. “I’ve always loved the symbolism of roses, and cinnamon has become a staple in my crafting. These two elements represent the essence of what I aim to create and sell — handmade pieces that feel like home and bring back their owners to a more simple time.”To celebrate the grand opening, Cinnamon Rose Primitives is offering a shipping special and a variety of exclusive items for a limited time.For more information, visit https://www.cinnamonroseprimitives.com/ or contact Brenda at cinnamonroseprimitives@outlook.com.About Cinnamon Rose Primitives: Cinnamon Rose Primitives was founded by Brenda Mize, a dedicated artisan known for her work with collectible dolls. The brand focuses on creating handcrafted, one-of-a-kind primitive collectibles that bring warmth, history, and nostalgia into every home.