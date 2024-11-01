Cinnamon Rose Primitives Celebrates Grand Opening with Handcrafted Collectibles

Cinnamon Rose Primitives, a new online business specializing in handcrafted primitive-style collectibles, is proud to announce its grand opening. Founded by Brenda Mize, the creator behind Brenda Mize Dolls, this venture is inspired by her passion for New England's natural beauty and her love of vintage and rustic charm.