Natage Launches with Sustainable, Timeless Furniture Crafted from Reclaimed Wood
New high-end furniture brand brings natural luxury to the market, blending sustainability with minimalist design.
London, United Kingdom, November 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Natage, a high-end furniture brand founded in 2022, officially launched this month, offering a collection that redefines sustainable luxury. Co-founded by Youssef Ali and Andrew Serrant, Natage sources 100% reclaimed wood from abandoned villages across South Asia, giving these materials a new life through elegant, minimalist furniture design.
“Our goal with Natage is to provide furniture that not only elevates spaces but also tells a story,” said Youssef Ali, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Natage. “We believe each piece should have character, crafted with the highest standards of quality and sustainability.”
Natage's debut collection includes handcrafted pieces ranging from console tables to sideboards, each piece celebrating the natural textures and imperfections inherent in reclaimed wood. Designed for style-conscious individuals who value both luxury and environmental responsibility, Natage offers a unique blend of heritage and modern aesthetics.
Visit https://natage.com for more information on Natage’s collections.
Contact:
For media inquiries, please contact Youssef Ali at press@natage.com.
Contact
Youssef Ali
