D. L. Burke’s Newly Released “Clem and Nellie: An Unlikely Birds Tale” is a Delightful and Heartwarming Story of Unconventional Friendship
“Clem and Nellie: An Unlikely Birds Tale” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. L. Burke is touching narrative about the bond between a wild duckling and a leghorn chick, raised together as siblings. The book explores themes of compassion, family, and the beauty of unconventional friendships.
Woodland, CA, November 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Clem and Nellie: An Unlikely Birds Tale”, a charming and heartwarming story about an unexpected friendship between a wild duckling and a leghorn chick, is the creation of published author, D. L. Burke.
Burke shares, “Come along on a feathered adventure as a kind man takes pity on a lost wild duckling and brings him home to his wife and special needs stepdaughter.
They get a leghorn chick and raise the two birds together like siblings.
Clem and Nellie is a heartwarming story that animal (and bird!) lovers of all ages will enjoy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. L. Burke’s new book offers a heartwarming tale of friendship and family, celebrating the unique bond between two unlikely companions.
Consumers can purchase “Clem and Nellie: An Unlikely Birds Tale” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Clem and Nellie: An Unlikely Birds Tale,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
