D. L. Burke’s Newly Released “Clem and Nellie: An Unlikely Birds Tale” is a Delightful and Heartwarming Story of Unconventional Friendship

“Clem and Nellie: An Unlikely Birds Tale” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. L. Burke is touching narrative about the bond between a wild duckling and a leghorn chick, raised together as siblings. The book explores themes of compassion, family, and the beauty of unconventional friendships.